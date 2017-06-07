Apple iPhone 8 new leaked render shows fingerprint scanner at the rear

While Apple is yet to announce its new iPhone or iPhones later this year, rumors and leaks of the upcoming smartphones seem to pop up online every now and then.

We have already seen and heard a couple of rumors and leaks in the past few days but yet again a new leak has just appeared online. iPhoneros.com has just posted the leaked renders of an alleged iPhone 8 prototype. The renders show that the device is in its final form and we can also make out some interesting features.

Basically, the render shows that the iPhone features a fingerprint scanner at the back, right beneath the Apple logo. However, this is quite bizarre as earlier reports have suggested that Apple will feature a fingerprint sensor underneath the display. Now, this fresh render shows that the iPhone will have a fingerprint scanner at the back.

However, the mystery surrounding the implementation of Touch ID on the smartphone has just become more confusing with this leak. As nothing is certain right now, we are speculating the possibilities.

Coming back to the leaked render, it shows that iPhone 8 will come with a vertical dual camera setup at the back. The flash is placed below the cameras. We can also see an almost bezel-less front display as well.

Is it a fake render?

However, as these renders have appeared online, tipster Benjamin Geskin is of a different opinion. He says that this is a fake iPhone 8 render and strongly suggests that iPhone 8 will have Touch ID embedded under the display only.

However, some do claim that the fingerprint scanner could be placed at the back and Apple making this move could be due to manufacturing costs or that the company might be facing technical difficulties by placing the scanner under the screen. In any case, as of now while we are yet to hear from Apple anything is possible.

Expected iPhone 8 features

Apart from this news, earlier reports have suggested that the upcoming iPhone 8 could sport an OLED display panel, wireless charging, AR features, and a 3D front camera. It is expected to be powered by the Apple A11 SoC and it could also come with the latest version of iOS that is iOS 11.