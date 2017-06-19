Google Pixel 2 render shows near bezel-less display and dual rear cameras

It is the trend of full screen displays on smartphones. We say this as every smartphone manufacturer is aiming to launch such devices this year.

Like the other companies, even Google seems to be all set to catch up with the trend on its upcoming Pixel lineup of smartphones. Recently, a Reddit user has posted a mockup of the upcoming Pixel phone giving us an idea of how the device might look like with an almost bezel-less display.

While the Xiaomi Mi Mix and Sharp Aquos Crystal featured a near bezel-less display, the Google Pixel 2 render seems to have a top bezel with the other parts of the screen being extremely thin. If Google opts to follow the dual camera trend too that is seen on high-end models, then we can expect the Pixel 2 to resemble the render as shown above.

The two camera lenses are placed side by side and there is a flash beside each camera lens at the rear. Also, it looks like there is a circular fingerprint sensor at the rear of the Google Pixel 2. At the rear, we can see the antenna lines running at the top and bottom. The render shows the black and white color variants of the upcoming smartphone.

The Google Pixel and Pixel XL those were launched last year are great rivals to the flagship smartphones from LG, Samsung and others. Given that the newly launched HTC U11 does not feature a high screen-to-body ratio, it seems skeptical if the HTC made Google Pixel 2 lineup will get the near bezel-less design or not.