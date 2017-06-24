Lenovo K4 Note explodes in India; shocking photos are out

Last year, the Samsung Galaxy Note 7 fiasco was talked about by the entire smartphone industry as the device exploded in several parts of the world. The company had to recall the smartphones as these explosions were due to the faulty batteries in them.

However, Samsung is not the only brand that faced such a worse situation. While hundreds of Galaxy Note 7 units exploded, there were other smartphones that were exploded too. Now, Lenovo has hit the headlines as a unit of Lenovo K4 Note seems to have exploded in India. A Twitter user @Vignesh3319 has posted photos of the exploded Lenovo K4 Note.

@Lenovo_in This @lenovo k4 Note exploded in to flames today morning. Just 1 ft across my colleague's desk. Hope u take necessary actions. pic.twitter.com/SDZ9Y6mMCU — Vigneshwaran V A (@Vignesh3319) June 23, 2017

The photos posted by the Twitter user as shown above shows that it was a serious explosion. The smartphone seems to be in pieces. The details of the situation under which it got exploded remain unknown but it is said that the smartphone was kept next to the workstation when it actually burst. It is also seen that quick safety measures were taken to avoid further disaster. Fortunately, no one has got injured due to the K4 Note explosion.

Lenovo is yet to come up with an official statement regarding the explosion of the K4 Note. There are possibilities for the owner of the smartphone to have used a third party accessory but it is not clear as yet.

We at GizBot do confirm it once again to our reads to use original chargers to charge their smartphones. Also, it is important to take care of the devices in order to avoid explosions. You can get to know how to prevent smartphone battery explosion from the tips given here.