LG to launch G6 Pro and G6 Plus in June

While LG has already announced the G6, it looks like the company is gearing up to launch two more smartphones is the same series.

According to reports, LG is planning to launch the G6 Plus and G6 Pro smartphones in the market soon. The company has also somewhat confirmed the report and an LG executive has stated, "We can't confirm or deny what we haven't announced yet but what I can say is that we are definitely interested in expanding our product offerings to include more options for customers who are asking for different features."

So with this statement, LG doesn't directly say that the G6 Pro or G6 Plus will be released, but the company is also not denying anything in particular. Besides, it only looks like LG is suggesting that new models could arrive.

The reports also note that the two upcoming smartphones won't necessarily be upgrades to the G6. Thus it could mean that the two handsets will feature similar features and specs as the G6.

Some previous reports have suggested that the G6 Plus is expected to come with 128GB of internal storage and wireless charging. As for the G6 Pro, it will offer just 32GB of storage.

However, the main differentiating factor between the two LG G6 variants would be the pricing. The G6 Plus is expected to come at a price of $890 (approx Rs. 57,347), while the G6 Pro will come at a price of $700 (approx Rs. 45,104). In any case, if reports are true the handsets are expected to go on sale at the end of June with the three major South Korean carriers. As for the Global launch, the company should provide more details in the days to come.

