Moto X4 to be announced on June 30: Likely to come with dual camera and 3800mAh battery

Motorola is expected to launch several smartphones in the market soon. And the company has already sent out press invites for a launch event that will happen in Brazil on June 21.

However, as of now, we don't know which smartphone the company will launch. But as far as reports go, Motorola is expected to announce Moto Z2 of Moto X4. While that is the case, the Moto X4 could be unveiled later this month in India also.

Now a new information leak on Twitter states that Moto X4 will be launched on June 30. In our previous report, we mentioned that the price of Moto Z2 Force, Moto G5S Plus, and Moto X4 has been leaked. So considering the official price leak in India, the tipster is hinting the Indian release date for the Motorola smartphone.

So if the leak is true then once the smartphone is launched it will not be available in the market on the same day. The Twitter post further reveals that the upcoming Moto X4 will feature a glass design and dual-camera setup. And there's more. The Moto X4 will likely come with IP68 certification.

While those features sound interesting, earlier reports have suggested that Moto X4 will feature a glass and metal chassis, a 5.5-inch display with 3D glass on top. As for the hardware aspects of the Moto X4 the handset is expected to include a Snapdragon 660 SoC paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space.

Also, Motorola X4 will be backed by a 3800mAh battery along with Qualcomm's Quick Charge 3.0 and USB Type-C support.