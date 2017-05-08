New ASUS phone with rear dual-camera setup gets listed on GFXBench

The rumor mill has been giving us hints that ASUS is coming up with a new smartphone. Fueling the rumors, an ASUS phone bearing the model number ASUS X00ID has been spotted on GFXBench. Moreover, the benchmark listing has also shed lights on some of its specifications.

As per the listing, the ASUS X00ID will come with a 5.5-inch display that has a resolution of 1280 X 720 pixels. The handset is likely to be powered by a 1.4GHz Qualcomm Octa-Core processor. It is being speculated that it will be a Snapdragon 430 chipset. The memory aspect is taken care of by 3GB of RAM and 32GB of default storage. One of the key highlights of the smartphone is the dual camera setup on its back.

The ASUS X00ID is expected to feature one 13MP and another 5MP camera. Both the sensors are capable of shooting 4K videos and FHD videos. Coming to the front, there is an 8MP snapper for taking selfies and video calls.

The GFXBench further reveals that the device will run on Android 7.0 Nougat operating system. Unfortunately, the battery capacity and connectivity options offered by the ASUS X00ID are not known yet.

While we don't know the launch timeline of the ASUS X00ID, its appearance on the benchmark indicates that the company might release the smartphone soon. If rumors are to believed, the ASUS ZenFone 4 will be launched in this month.

However, the company itself hasn't given out any information on this matter. Hopefully, we will get to know more details of the device in the following days.

