New Galaxy C model could be the first Samsung phone to have a dual camera setup

Lately, we have heard so many rumors and leaked images depicting that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Note 8 will come with a dual rear camera and it will be the first one to feature this setup.

We have even received few schematic diagrams supporting the same. Yes, Galaxy Note 8 will have dual rear camera setup, but it will not be the first one to have this integrated into it. Here comes a new report saying that a new device in Galaxy C line will be the first Samsung handset to have two cameras on its back. This proved our assumption to be false.

Galaxy C sketch A sketch of upcoming Galaxy C series was tweeted revealing that it will be the first one to come with dual camera option. Also Read: Samsung regains its position beats Apple, Huawei: IDC It even clearly shows the slotted antenna design rather than the one which runs on the top and bottom of a phone. This makes the design look better and also our hands won't interfere anymore with the phone's signal. Midrange device with dual camera If we observe the patent carefully which was revealed by Samsung, we will get to know that the device with this sketch is of midrange budget. So, it is clear that the Samsung may launch a mid-range device with dual camera setup before the launch of Galaxy Note 8. Few sources even say that the new device in the Galaxy C line may hit the market soon. With hardware button The patent image shown above says that the device with this sketch will have a capacitive button along with hardware button on the front. But we already know that the Galaxy Note 8 won't be having them in their design. Also Read: Samsung Galaxy J3 Prime is now available at T-Mobile

So, this simply means that Galaxy Note 8 will not be the first one to feature this dual camera setup.

