Nokia 3 online sale debuts in India; listed on Croma at Rs. 9,499

A few days back, HMD launched the Nokia Android smartphones in India. At the time of the launch, it was announced that the Nokia 3 will go on sale starting from June 16 and that it will be exclusive only to the offline stores.

As mentioned by HMD, the Nokia 3 priced at Rs. 9,499 went on sale via the offline stores on June 16. The company did not reveal anything about the possibility of this smartphone to be made available online. Now, the Nokia 3 has been listed on the online retailer website Croma for the same price of Rs. 9,499. Though this move was not announced by the company, many Nokia fans will welcome it.

From the listing on Croma, it looks like the entry-level Nokia 3 smartphone will be available with the cash on delivery payment mode. Also, there is EMI option for those who would like to purchase it with convenient payment options. We can expect the Nokia 3 to be listed by a few other retailers too in the coming days.

Being an entry-level smartphone, the Nokia 3 has a polycarbonate body. It is fitted with a 5-inch HD 720p IPS LCD display. The hardware aspects of the Nokia 3 include a quad-core MediaTek MT6737 SoC that is coupled with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage. Notably, the storage capacity can be expanded up to 128GB with the help of a microSD card.

The camera department of the device comprises of an 8MP camera at the back and another 8MP camera sensor at the front. The other goodies on board the Nokia 3 are Android Nougat, OTG support, 4G LTE and a 2650mAh battery.