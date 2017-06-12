Refurbished Samsung Galaxy Note 7 aka Note FE release pegged for July 7

There's good news for those Samsung fans who were waiting to witness the launch of the refurbished Galaxy Note 7. The device is expected to be unveiled early next month, claims a fresh report.

As per the latest report by Korean publication ETNews, Samsung will be launching the alleged Galaxy FE, the refurbished Galaxy Note 7 early in July. The report claims that the device will be made available for purchase on July 7. While the earlier speculations pointed out at a June 30 release, it is said that the company has faced some kind of delay, thereby pushing the launch of the refurbished device by a week.

Reason for delay

It looks like Samsung has decided to boost the number of devices available for purchase from 150,000 to 450,000. It is said that this is one of the prime reasons that has delayed the launch of the Galaxy FE.

Bixby assistant could be included

It looks like Samsung has decided to make the Galaxy FE an appealing one. We say this as there is a claim that the Bixby digital assistant has been included in the refurbished Galaxy Note 7. The Samsung representative who revealed this information states that the company is yet to confirm fro when Bixby will be available on the device.

Talking about the price and availability, the report going on revealing that the Galaxy Note FE will be priced equivalent to $620 (approx. Rs. 40,000) in South Korea. Lately, a Korean retailer had listed the device online for the same price.

Notably, the Samsung Galaxy Note FE will not be officially launched in the western markets. Other countries including India will get this device after its South Korean release.