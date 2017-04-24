Samsung is allegedly prepping the 7th gen OLED displays and foldable OLEDs

Samsung flagship smartphones Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ have been launched with several major highlights. One such feature is the presence of the Infinity Display. The company is known for making AMOLED displays that are used in its offerings.

Now, there is a recent report from The Investor that claims that the South Korean tech giant is prepping the seventh generation AMOLED display. The report claims that the new OLED portfolio of Samsung will include a high-resolution OLED with 800ppi, a chip-on-plastic OLED and a foldable OLED.

The seventh generation AMOLED display is said to enter production in the second quarter of this year. There are speculations that the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 might be launched at the IFA 2017 to complete with the iPhone 8. The Note 8 is also believed to arrive with a 6.4-inch OLED display and feature an aspect ratio of 18.5:9 as the Galaxy S8 and S8+. This display is likely to bestow a QHD+ 2960 x 1440 pixel resolution.

It is already known that Samsung is working on foldable smartphones likely dubbed Galaxy X and Galaxy X1. These foldable phones are said to feature the foldable OLED panel that the company is allegedly prepping right now. These smartphones are said to come with an unusual aspect ratio instead of 16:9 that is seen in most devices.

Apart from using the upcoming OLED portfolio on its own smartphones, Samsung Display is also a major supplier of such OLED panels to Apple as the upcoming iPhone 8. It is already rumored that the iPhone 8, which is the anniversary edition will feature an OLED display that might be a reason for its delay.