Samsung Galaxy J3, Galaxy J5, and Galaxy J7 (2017) officially introduced

We have seen and heard enough rumors and leaks about Samsung's upcoming smartphones in the Galaxy J (2017) series.

However, we won't be hearing any more rumors as Samsung has finally officially unveiled its new Galaxy J-series devices namely the Galaxy J3 (2017), the Galaxy J5 (2017) and the Galaxy J7 (2017). And as a new launch is always exciting, the smartphones do continue the J series' legacy of featuring stylish and high-end specifications at a budget-friendly price.

Thus the new smartphones do feature sleek metal body design which we have also seen with the earlier leaked renders. Further, the company has stated that the Galaxy J3 (2017), the Galaxy J5 (2017) and the Galaxy J7 (2017) comes with improved features.

According to Gerben van Walt Meijer, Marketing Manager at Samsung Mobile Netherlands, "the new design of the J series and advanced technology will be satisfying for both existing and new customers."

While that sounds promising, let's quickly go through the features and specifications of the smartphones.

Galaxy J7 (2017) Galaxy J7 (2017) comes with a 5.5-inch Full HD display. The smartphone is powered by a 1.6GHz octa-core processor which is paired with 3GB of RAM. The smartphone offers 16GB of storage. The device sports 13-megapixel front and back cameras. Galaxy J7 (2017) runs Android 7.0 Nougat and is backed by a 3600mAh battery. Galaxy J5 (2017) Talking about Galaxy J5 (2017), the smartphone features a 5.2-inch HD Super AMOLED display. It's powered by a 1.6Ghz processor with 2GB RAM and 16GB of storage. The handset is backed by a 3000mAh battery and this device also comes with Android Nougat. Like the Galaxy J7 (2017) this model also sports a 13-megapixel camera on the front as well as at the back. Galaxy J3 (2017) And finally, Galaxy J3 (2017) comes with a 5-inch HD TFT display along with a 1.4GHz processor. The smartphone features 2GB RAM and 16GB storage. The cameras include a 13-megapixel rear and a 5-megapixel front camera. The handset runs on Android Nougat and is backed by a 2400mAh battery. Pricing and Availability Samsung has announced that it will first release the Galaxy J5 (2017) model in Europe this month. The Galaxy J7 (2017) will be released in July and the Galaxy J3 (2017) in August. However, the company has stated that the pricing and availability will vary by market.