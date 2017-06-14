Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro and J7 Max launched in India: Price, Specifications and more

Samsung at an event in New Delhi has announced the new Galaxy J (2017) series smartphones.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Sumit Walia, Director, Mobile Business, Samsung India said, "Samsung J series holds a leadership position in the mass-mid segment smartphone market and continues to witness a healthy demand from Indian customers. At Samsung, we listen to our consumers and bring out meaningful innovations that help enhance people's lives."

Thus the company has unveiled its next innovation as promised and has launched two new smartphones Samsung Galaxy J7 Max and Galaxy J7 Pro in India. These will be basically budget mid-range smartphones and will be continuing the legacy of the 'J series' in 2017. As for the price, Galaxy J7 Pro is priced at Rs 20,900 and Galaxy J7 Max will cost Rs 17,900.

Talking about the availability, Samsung Galaxy J7 Max will be available from June 20 onwards while Galaxy J7 Pro will be available from mid-July. The smartphones will come in Black and Gold color options.

Coming back to the smartphones, the handsets come with a metal body design and sports curved edges. The antenna bands also come with a new design. As for the specifications, we have given the full detail below.

Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro comes with a 5.5-inch full HD (1080p) Super AMOLED display. The smartphone is powered by an Exynos 7870 SoC which is coupled 3GB of RAM. The handset offers 64GB of internal storage which is expandable using a microSD card. As for the optics, the smartphone features a 13-megapixel sensor with f/1.9 aperture and 1080p video recording capabilities. At the front, there is a 13-megapixel front-facing camera along with flash. The smartphone packs a 3600mAh battery and runs on Android Nougat 7.0 out-of-the-box with Samsung's custom UI on top. Interestingly, the smartphone is IP54 certified meaning it is water resistance. Connectivity options include dual-SIM card slots, 4G LTE support, and a USB Type-C port. Samsung Galaxy J7 Max Talking about Galaxy J7 Max, this model comes with a bigger 5.7-inch TFT display with a full HD (1080p) resolution. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio P20 octa-core SoC paired with 4GB of RAM. The handset offers 32GB internal storage which is expandable using a microSD card. The smartphone features a 13-megapixel camera both at the rear and the front. The smartphone is backed by a 3300mAh battery, and it also runs on Android Nougat out-of-the-box. Connectivity options include dual-SIM card slots, 4G LTE support, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth. Additionally, the phone features a smart glow mode around the rear camera, which lights up if there are any unread notifications. Other features Further, Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro and Galaxy J7 Max will include some of the key features of its predecessor like Ultra Data Saving (UDS) and S-bike mode. However, the new series will come with Samsung's Pay Mini payment solution. "Considering the increasing market demand in the mid segment, we have launched two new models, Galaxy J7 Max and Galaxy J7 Pro. The superior specifications along with disruptive innovations of Samsung Pay and Social Camera on these devices will further consolidate our leadership position," concluded Walia.