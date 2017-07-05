Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus launched in vibrant Orchid Gray

Samsung India today announced the launch of a new color variant of its flagship smartphones Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus. The new color is Orchid Gray. So the Galaxy S8 will now be available in colors including Midnight Black, Maple Gold and Orchid Gray, while the Galaxy S8 Plus will be available in Midnight Black, Maple Gold, Coral Blue and Orchid Gray.

Speaking of the launch, Mr. Asim Warsi, Senior Vice President, Mobile Business, Samsung India said, "To further fuel the unprecedented response to Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus, Samsung is pleased to introduce the all new Orchid Gray color. Through this stunning color, our consumers would make a style statement that would set them above and apart from everyone else."

The introduction of this new Orchid Gray color variant of the smartphones seems like a smart move from Samsung. Most probably the company wants to keep its customers engaged until the arrival of its next flagship Galaxy Note 8.

Coming to the pricing and availability aspect, the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus in Orchid Gray color will be sold at Rs. 57,900 and Rs. 64,900 respectively. The new color variant of the smartphones is can be pre-ordered from July 5 to July 11 on Flipkart and the official Samsung Shop. Customers can also purchase them at select stores across India from July 12 onwards.

Moreover, Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus buyers will get dual benefit offer of a free Convertible Wireless Charger worth Rs. 4,499 and Rs. 3,000 cashback on HDFC credit card.

Apart from the new paint job, the internal specs and features remain the same. This means the smartphones will arrive with the bezel-less Infinity display, Exynos 8895 processor clubbed with Mali-G71 MP20 GPU, IP68 water and dust resistance certification, wireless charging support, Samsung Pay etc.