BSNL Partners With DataMail to Offer Email Services in 8 Indian Languages

BSNL, the state-run telecom network in partnership with 'DataMail’ had launched free e-mail address service in 8 regional languages including Telugu, Marathi, Hindi, Urdu, and more yesterday. As a result, BSNL broadband users will be able to open an email ID in DataMail service in their own language.

This move comes right after the Government of India had launched .भारत (Dot Bharat) domain in Indian languages to increase the reach of internet users in the country (especially in rural and remote areas) by providing services in regional languages.

Anupam Shrivastav, Managing Director of BSNL said in a statement that, “Providing the linguistic email address is one of its kind initiative in the world to achieve our Prime Ministers Vision of Digital India. It's now possible in every part of India to have an email address in their own language and communicate in the preferred language.”

Mr. N.K Gupta — Director CFA, BSNL in a statement said, “The linguistic email service offered by BSNL will have डाटावन.भारत (DataOne.Bharat) domain and email address will be offered in eight regional languages including Hindi (हिन्दी), Gujarati (ગુજરાતી), Urdu (اردو), Punjabi (ਪੰਜਾਬੀ ਦੇ), Tamil (தமிழ்), Telugu (తెలుగు), Bengali (বাংলা) and Marathi (मराठी). DataMail is free to be downloaded from any Android or iOS system through their respective play store.”

Mr. Ajay Data, Founder and CEO of Data XGen, said, “Our fully “made in India” software product enabling DataMail service is a revolution in the world as many countries are waiting to inject the linguistic email address to empower the non-English speakers of the world. We are happy to contribute to the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s Digital India dream by partnering with BSNL, country’s strongest network telecom company having rural and remote connect.”

According to the Indian Telecom Services Performance Indicators Report (April-June, 2016) released by TRAI, only 30% of the country’s population (350.48 million) are internet subscribers. And, 89% population is non-English speaking and usually don’t understand other languages, therefore, finding it difficult to communicate via email as English is the most common one. However, with the new services being rolled out, BSNL aims to change all of this and improve the reach of internet in the country.

