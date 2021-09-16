AirPods 3 Skips Apple’s California Streaming Event; When Is It Launching? Features oi-Tanaya Dutta

Speculation regarding next-gen Apple AirPods 3 is buzzing on the internet for several days and Apple has disappointed the fanatics by not launching the much-awaited AirPods 3. Many of us were eagerly waiting for the Apple AirPods 3, which was supposed to be unveiled alongside the iPhone 13 Series smartphones, Watch Series 7, and the new iPads.

However, there is nothing to be sad about, as the new development has confirmed that Apple could announce the next-gen AirPods by end of this year. If you are searching the launch timeline and what to expect from the next-gen AirPods 3, let's dig into details.

Apple AirPods 3: When Is AirPods 3 Launching?

A report from MacRumors) claims the AirPods 3 have already entered into production and suppliers have also started shipping the products. However, the shipments were low which is believed to be the reason for not launching the 3rd generation AirPods at the iPhone 13 series event.

The reports also added Apple is likely to unveil the AirPods 3 by end of this year. There is also a chance the earbuds will go official at next month's event where Apple is also speculated to introduce new Mac devices. The brand has not confirmed anything regarding this so it will be better to take this with a pinch of salt.

Apple AirPods 3: Expected Design And Features Everything We Known So Far

The upcoming Apple AirPods 3 is rumored to have a similar look to the AirPods Pro. The 3rd generation Apple AirPods will have a short stem, a sensor, and a microphone on the front. There will be a rectangular charging case and the earbuds were leaked in a White color option. It also remains to be seen whether there are any more color variants.

The earbuds are also expected to come with better battery life; however, Tipster Max Weinbach said that the upcoming Apple AirPods 3 would be launched with the same battery capacity as the Apple AirPods Pro. The earbuds are also rumored to ship with the wireless chip named U1 that will add few additional features to the Apple AirPods 3.

The Apple AirPods 3 is said to skip Active Noise Cancellation technology which can be a downside. Other features are tipped to include Wireless Charging support, improved audio performance, and Apple Music Lossless Audio support as well.

Apple AirPods 3: Expected Price

As of now, the pricing of the Apple AirPods 3 is still a mystery. However, rumors suggest the Apple AirPods 3 might not get a major price hike. According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple might increase the price of the next-gen AirPods and decrease the price of the existing AirPods 2 or will launch the AirPods 3 at a similar price.

To recall, the Apple AirPods 2 was launched in two variants- one with the wired charging case that is currently selling for Rs. 13,999, on the other hand, one with a wireless charging case which is now available at Rs. 18,900 in the country.

