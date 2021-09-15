Apple iPhone 13 Series Indian Pricing Details: Pre-Booking, Offers, And Sale Date Everything You Should Know News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Apple has announced the next-gen iPhone 13 series at the 'California Streaming' virtual launch event alongside Apple Watch Series 7 and the iPads. The iPhone 13 lineup includes four models - the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and the iPhone 13 Pro Max. The next-gen iPhones come with a higher refresh rate, larger battery, and better camera features.

However, both the iPhone 13 and the iPhone 13 Mini skip higher refresh rates and the base 64GB variant. Further, all four models come with the latest A15 Bionic SoC, iOS 15, and IP68 rating. If you are looking for Indian pricing for the iPhone 13 series, you are at the right place. Below here is the list of pricing of the Apple iPhone 13 Series smartphones and pre-booking and sale details.

Apple iPhone 13 Series Pre-Booking And Sale Date In India

Interested buyers can pre-order all the four models of the iPhone 13 series starting September 17 (Friday) at 5:30 PM IST from Apple India Online Store and will go for sale on September 24 in the country. Alongside, the smartphones can also be purchased via Apple Authorised Resellers and online e-commerce sites (Amazon and Flipkart).

Apple iPhone 13 Price And Offer In India

The base 128GB storage model of the iPhone 13 will cost Rs. 79,900, while the 256GB model comes with a price tag of Rs. 89,900, and the high-end 512GB model is priced at Rs. 109,900 in India. The smartphone will be available for purchase in Pink, Blue, Midnight, Starlight, and (PRODUCT) Red color options. For the Apple iPhone 13, one can avail of between Rs. 9,000 and Rs. 46,120 as trade-in value for an existing iPhone.

Apple iPhone 13 Mini Price And Offer In India

The iPhone 13 Mini base 128GB model starts at Rs. 69,900, while the 256GB model will cost 79,900 and the 512GB variant retails for Rs. 99,900. The iPhone 13 comes in the same color as the iPhone 13. You can get up to Rs. 9,000as trade-in value for an existing iPhone.

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Price And Offer In India

The base 128GB model of the iPhone 13 Pro is priced at Rs. 1,19,900, while the 256GB model of the handset retails for Rs. 1,29,900, Rs. 1,49,900 for the 512GB storage variant, and the 1TB storage model comes with a price tag of Rs. 1,69,900 in the country.

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max Price And Offer In India

On the other hand, the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max base 128GB model carries a price tag of Rs. 1,29,900, Rs. 1,39,900 for the 256GB model, Rs. 1,58,900 for the 512GB storage model and the high-end 1TB storage model will cost Rs. 1,79,900 in India.

Both the iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max have been launched in four color options namely- Sierra Blue, Silver, Graphite, and Gold. For iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max, buyers can get the same trade-in value offer as the standard iPhone 13 model.

