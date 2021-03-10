Just In
AirPods Pro 2 Rumors: Here’s What These Upcoming Earphones Can Offer
Apple was expected to bring the AirPods Pro 2 alongside the iPhone 12 series. However, the launch was got postponed to the fourth quarter of 2021. Now, rumor has it that the launch expected to be held on March 23. The next-gen AirPods Pro 2 is rumored to feature a new design and improved sound quality. AirPods is the Apple's only product that grabs a huge chunk of India's TWS earbuds market.
Is AirPods Pro 2 Launching On March 23?
Apple has not shared any details about the launch; however, as per renowned Apple tipster Jon Prosser, the company is hosting a launch event on March 23 where it is going to announce the AirTags, the AirPods Pro 2, AirPods 3 the iPad Pro 2021, and more. If the rumors are to be believed, then the Apple event will coincide with the OnePlus 9 series launch which is also slated for March 23.
AirPods Pro 2 Rumors That Sound Exciting
New rumors and leaks suggest that the second-gen AirPods Pro 2 will be flaunt a brand new design, better battery life and feature ambient light sensors. Apple is also expected to bring two variants of the AirPods Pro 2 as per MacRumors. The hardware features of both variants are said to be similar; however, it might be dubbed as the AirPods Pro Lite model. Let's delve deeper into the details.
AirPods Pro 2 Design
As we already know the difference between the AirPods and the AirPods Pro is their stem size. AirPods Pro uses a smaller stem; however, Apple this time is rumored to eliminate stem from AirPods Pro. The AirPods Pro 2 is rumored to flaunt a round shape design similar to the Samsung, Google.
Due to the small stem of the AirPods Pro, many people feared of them being removed from the ear. However, if the upcoming AirPods Pro 2 really comes without a stem, then maybe it will fit in the ear and reduce the chances falling off. As per a report, the company may have delayed the launch due to the new design. Furthermore, the earbuds are expected to be 21mm in thickness and the height and length might be 46mm and 54mm, respectively.
New Chip At Heart
There are also rumors that Apple might use a new chip for the AirPods Pro 2. The next-gen earbuds are said to feature the Apple W2 chip, the successor of the W1 chip. At this moment, it is unknown what new advanced feature the new chip will bring along. However, we can expect to get some improvement in terms of battery and ANC.
New Ambient Light Sensors
The new AirPods is also expected to pack new ambient light sensors. However, it is unclear at this moment what are these light sensors placed for. Lastly, the AirPods Pro 2 is expected to be priced at USD 249 which roughly translates to Rs. 18,299 in Indian currency.
While all these speculations sound exciting, they are yet to be confirmed. So we will request our readers to take this piece of information with a grain of salt and stay tuned for more updates.
