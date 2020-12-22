ENGLISH

    AirPods 3 To Launch In 2021; Likely To Cost More Than Original AirPods

    By
    |

    Leaks and rumors suggest that Apple is working on a cheaper variant of the AirPods Pro without active noise cancellation, and they are likely to be called AirPods 3. Though the company has not officially launched the AirPods 2, the first-generation AirPods with the wireless charging case can be considered as the AirPods 2.

    According to a report from thelec, the AirPods 3 will launch in the first half of 2021, and they are likely to look identical to the AirPods Pro in terms of design and even expected to have similar dimensions.

    The report also suggests that the system-in-chip (SiP) based on the H1 processor will be supplied by a South Korean company. When compared to the SiP on the AirPods Pro, which is round in shape, the H1 processor package for the AirPods 3 will be square in shape.

    As per the same report, the AirPods 3 will be at least 20 percent cheaper than the AirPods Pro, which makes it more expensive than the AirPods or the AirPods 2. With AirPods 3, the company is going to increase the sales of the wireless earphones.

    AirPods 3 Vs AirPods Pro

    The key difference between the AirPods 3 and the AirPods Pro will be the active noise cancellation. To cut down the price, the AirPods 3 will not feature ANC. However, other features like Dolby Atmos surround sound, all-day battery life, wireless charging, one-touch pair will also be available on the cheaper AirPods 3.

    The AirPods Pro currently retails for Rs. 24,900 in India. Considering this, the AirPods 3 are likely to cost Rs. 19,900 in India. Apple is also expected to continue to offer the original AirPods for Rs. 14,900, giving more options to the users.

    Tuesday, December 22, 2020, 10:46 [IST]
