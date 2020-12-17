Apple AirPods 3 Could Be AirPods Pro Sequel Sans ANC News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Back in October this year, there were reports that Apple is all set to take the wraps off the next-generation of regular AirPods. This upcoming model is likely to feature an in-ear design as seen on the premium AirPods Pro but it was speculated to miss out on the active noise cancellation capability.

Besides speculations, Apple also confirmed that it is working on a Lite variant of the AirPods Pro, which could be launched as AirPods 3. Now, a fresh report reveals more details regarding the next AirPods.

Apple AirPods Launch Date

As per a recent report by South Korean tech news media publication The Elec, Apple is likely to unveil the next-generation model, the Apple AirPods 3 in the first half of 2021. Based on the information from industry insiders, it looks like the 3rd generation AirPods might make use of the Apple H1 chip, which powers the Apple AirPods Pro. This chip is said to be housed in a new SiP (system in a package) enclosure.

Furthermore, the latest report suggests that the new AirPods will be 20% cheaper than the existing AirPods Pro priced around Rs. 25,000, which makes it fall somewhere around Rs. 20,000.

Reportedly, the quality tests for the upcoming pair of AirPods' SiP are likely to debut by the end of this year. Also, the production of the same is expected to debut in early 2021.

What We Know So Far

Previous rumors suggest that the next iteration of the AirPods Pro will feature a rounder, stem-less design, which makes it more compact than ever before. Also, we came across leaked reports and concept renders hinting that the successor to the Apple AirPods and AirPods Pro could arrive in multiple color options, Siri integration, and a slew of additional sensors for fitness-related features.

The one thing that goes in line with the latest report is the launch time frame of the alleged upcoming model. It was suggested that the Apple AirPods Lite could be launched with the next-generation iPad Pro.

