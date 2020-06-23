ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Apple AirPods 3 To Be Launched In First Half Of 2021

    By
    |

    Since long, we have been coming across speculations regarding the next-generation AirPods alleged dubbed Apple AirPods 3. While there is no official confirmation regarding when we can expect this pair of truly wireless earbuds to be launched, fresh reports suggest that the same could be slated for a 2021 launch.

    Apple AirPods 3 To Be Launched In First Half Of 2021

     

    As per the well-known analyst Ming-Chi Kuo via MacRumors, the Apple AirPods 3 is all set to launched sometime in the first half of 2021. It is expected to arrive with a familiar design as the Apple AirPods Pro. Also, it is believed that the next-generation iPhone 12 lineup will not arrive with the earbuds bundled in the box.

    Apple AirPods 3 Rumors

    The Apple AirPods 3 is believed to be launched with a bigger battery so that it can provide better battery life. Rumors point out that it will arrive with a bigger form factor that will let it carry a bigger speaker for an improved sound output. Unlike the previous offerings in the AirPods category, the Apple AirPods 3 is believed to arrive in multiple color options.

    Other Upcoming Apple AirPods Models

    Apple AirPods Pro was launched in November last year. It comes with an in-ear design with flexible and soft silicone tips. This is a notable departure from the usual earphone designs. The Cupertino-based tech giant came with a slew of improvements and great features such as enhanced sound quality, active noise cancellation, and water resistance.

    Furthermore, there are speculations regarding another audio product allegedly dubbed AirPods Pro Lite. It is likely to be positioned between the regular AirPods and AirPods Pro. This pair of earbuds was speculated to be launched alongside the MacBook Pro next month. There were claims that it could be launched under the Beats branding.

    While there is no official confirmation regarding these products from Apple, we believe that the company is on a spree to launch a few models of AirPods in the coming years. However, we need to wait for an official confirmation from Apple regarding these audio products.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: apple news accessories
    Story first published: Tuesday, June 23, 2020, 15:15 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 23, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X