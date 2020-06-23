Apple AirPods 3 To Be Launched In First Half Of 2021 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Since long, we have been coming across speculations regarding the next-generation AirPods alleged dubbed Apple AirPods 3. While there is no official confirmation regarding when we can expect this pair of truly wireless earbuds to be launched, fresh reports suggest that the same could be slated for a 2021 launch.

As per the well-known analyst Ming-Chi Kuo via MacRumors, the Apple AirPods 3 is all set to launched sometime in the first half of 2021. It is expected to arrive with a familiar design as the Apple AirPods Pro. Also, it is believed that the next-generation iPhone 12 lineup will not arrive with the earbuds bundled in the box.

Apple AirPods 3 Rumors

The Apple AirPods 3 is believed to be launched with a bigger battery so that it can provide better battery life. Rumors point out that it will arrive with a bigger form factor that will let it carry a bigger speaker for an improved sound output. Unlike the previous offerings in the AirPods category, the Apple AirPods 3 is believed to arrive in multiple color options.

Other Upcoming Apple AirPods Models

Apple AirPods Pro was launched in November last year. It comes with an in-ear design with flexible and soft silicone tips. This is a notable departure from the usual earphone designs. The Cupertino-based tech giant came with a slew of improvements and great features such as enhanced sound quality, active noise cancellation, and water resistance.

Furthermore, there are speculations regarding another audio product allegedly dubbed AirPods Pro Lite. It is likely to be positioned between the regular AirPods and AirPods Pro. This pair of earbuds was speculated to be launched alongside the MacBook Pro next month. There were claims that it could be launched under the Beats branding.

While there is no official confirmation regarding these products from Apple, we believe that the company is on a spree to launch a few models of AirPods in the coming years. However, we need to wait for an official confirmation from Apple regarding these audio products.

