    Apple AirPods 3, AirPods Pro Lite, Over-Ear Headphones Likely On Cards

    Apple just announced the much-awaited iPhone SE (2020) and is slated to unveil the next-generation models in the iPhone 12 series later this year. In the meantime, rumor mills have started focusing on the audio accessories from the company speculating about both the over-ear headphones and wireless earbuds.

    Recently, the highly-rumored over-ear headphones from the company bit the headlines. It was said that the headphones will arrive with a modular design featuring a detachable design. Now, the well-known Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has shared some details regarding the upcoming products.

    Apple Over-Ear Headphones

    Going by the analyst's claim via 9to5Google, the Apple over-ear headphones is said to enter mass production this summer and go on sale sometime later this year. He added that there will be two variants of the headphones - one with leather fabric and the other lighter materials.

    Apple AirPods 3

    Besides this, the company is claimed to be working on two new pairs of wireless earbuds - new AirPods and AirPods Pro. Already, we have been coming across reports regarding the third-generation AirPods 3. Now, the analyst claims that the same will enter mass production in the first half of next year.

    The upcoming model is expected to switch to a production process that is almost similar to that of the AirPods Pro. While nothing much is known about the AirPods 3, it is believed to have a similar design. The second-generation AirPods Pro is said to enter mass production sometime in late 2021 or early 2022 and the other details pertaining to the same are scarce for now.

    AirPods Pro Lite

    Furthermore, there are speculations regarding another audio product allegedly dubbed AirPods Pro Lite. It is likely to be positioned between the regular AirPods and AirPods Pro. This pair of earbuds was speculated to be launched alongside the MacBook Pro next month. There were claims that it could be launched under the Beats branding.

     

    While there is no official confirmation regarding these products from Apple, we believe that the company is on a spree to launch a few models of AirPods in the coming years. However, we need to wait for an official confirmation from Apple regarding these audio products.

    Story first published: Saturday, April 25, 2020, 8:26 [IST]
