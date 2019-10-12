Apple AirPods 3 Concept Indicates New Design With Increased Battery Life News oi-Vivek

Apple's AirPods are ruling the truly wireless earphones industry. Though the company has released the second generation AirPod this year, they do look almost identical to its successor. It looks like the company is working on third-generation AirPods that looks drastically different from the previous iterations.

As of today most of the smartphone brands have their own line of wireless earphones, which includes Samsung, OnePlus, Xiaomi, Realme, and Sony. However, none of the competitors is successful in breaking into the premium wireless earphones dominated by Apple with just a single product. Even brands like Sennheiser and Bose with a history in making audio peripherals are struggling to compete against the AirPods.

Apple AirPods 3 Expected Features And Specifications

The latest concept of the Apple AirPods 3 indicates that they are likely to carry a bigger battery to offer a better battery life. Considering the massive size of the earbuds they are expected to carry a bigger speaker to offer better sound output.

Unlike the first and the second generation, the third-gen AirPods are likely to come in multiple color options like black, orange, grey, and white. The company is likely to introduce noise cancellation or noise isolation feature with the upcoming wireless earphones.

In terms of features, the AirPods 3 are likely to have Siri integration and might carry additional sensors to offer fitness-related features. The company is likely to launch these wireless earphones in early 2020 along with the next-generation iPad Pro.

The earphones will be based on Bluetooth 5.0 technology and are likely to work with both iOS and Android devices. However, these earphones will have an easier pairing process on iPhones, iPads, and Macs. As per the pricing, the Apple AirPod 3 is expected to cost around $120 (approx Rs. 9,000).

Source

Best Mobiles in India