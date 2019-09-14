ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Alleged Apple AirPods 3 Prototype Images Leak Online

    By
    |

    Recently, at the iPhone 11 series launch event, Apple left fans bereft as it did not unveil the next-generation Apple AirPods. Well, the AirPods received an upgrade earlier this year with a new chip, 50% more talk time, an optional wireless charging case, and Hey Siri control. As it is said to have missed some new features, fans were expecting its sequel - Apple AirPods 3 to be announced at the iPhone 11 event.

    Alleged Apple AirPods 3 Prototype Images Leak Online

     

    Though the AirPods 3 was not unveiled at the event earlier this week, it looks like the company is working on the new model. Amidst the speculations, a prototype of the AirPods 3 has been leaked online via Slashleaks. And, the image as seen above is too blurry.

    Apple AirPods 3 Leak

    The leakspinner has revealed three images showing the prototype of the AirPods 3 charging case. From these images, we get to know that this time the company might bring relatively smaller earbuds. And, this makes sense as technology improves in this aspect. Back in 2016, when the first-generation AirPods was unveiled, it received criticism as it was too long.

    Alleged Apple AirPods 3 Prototype Images Leak Online

    Our Take On Apple AirPods 3 Leak

    There are several reports speculating what we can expect from the AirPods 3. Going by the same, it is believed to be launched next year with water resistance and noise cancellation features that were missing in the previous generation models. Moreover, design enhancements are also expected to make it water-resistant and a price increase is also likely. We can also expect some notable improvements in terms of specifications and capabilities.

     

    However, we cannot take this leaked image seriously as the AirPods have opened up a new category in the headphone market. And, there are numerous AirPods replicas available from various brands. So, this cannot be considered a real deal until there is an official confirmation from Apple.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: apple news accessories
    Story first published: Saturday, September 14, 2019, 13:44 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 14, 2019

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue