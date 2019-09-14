Alleged Apple AirPods 3 Prototype Images Leak Online News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Recently, at the iPhone 11 series launch event, Apple left fans bereft as it did not unveil the next-generation Apple AirPods. Well, the AirPods received an upgrade earlier this year with a new chip, 50% more talk time, an optional wireless charging case, and Hey Siri control. As it is said to have missed some new features, fans were expecting its sequel - Apple AirPods 3 to be announced at the iPhone 11 event.

Though the AirPods 3 was not unveiled at the event earlier this week, it looks like the company is working on the new model. Amidst the speculations, a prototype of the AirPods 3 has been leaked online via Slashleaks. And, the image as seen above is too blurry.

Apple AirPods 3 Leak

The leakspinner has revealed three images showing the prototype of the AirPods 3 charging case. From these images, we get to know that this time the company might bring relatively smaller earbuds. And, this makes sense as technology improves in this aspect. Back in 2016, when the first-generation AirPods was unveiled, it received criticism as it was too long.

Our Take On Apple AirPods 3 Leak

There are several reports speculating what we can expect from the AirPods 3. Going by the same, it is believed to be launched next year with water resistance and noise cancellation features that were missing in the previous generation models. Moreover, design enhancements are also expected to make it water-resistant and a price increase is also likely. We can also expect some notable improvements in terms of specifications and capabilities.

However, we cannot take this leaked image seriously as the AirPods have opened up a new category in the headphone market. And, there are numerous AirPods replicas available from various brands. So, this cannot be considered a real deal until there is an official confirmation from Apple.

