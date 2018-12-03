Apple to upgrade its AirPods with new features in 2019: report

Apple might finally release a new version of its AirPods in the first quarter next year. The report also suggests that the truly wireless headphones will be redesigned in 2020.

According to known Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo (via 9to5Mac), the demand for the AirPods will grow drastically in the coming years. There were rumors surrounding upgraded AirPods being planned for the recent Apple product launches but never showed up on the stage.

If Ming-Chi Kuo's predictions are on point, we might see "wireless charging support," although it's unclear whether there will be an upgraded case or the earpieces themselves.

Kuo also hints that the next model will also have bumped up Bluetooth specs, an upgraded hinge on the case, and some expensive internal components will be used for production.

If the rumors and half-baked reports are to be believed, the 2019 AirPods will also be water resistant and will have the noise cancelation technology. Kuo also notes that the AirPods will witness a design overhaul and will be launched with an "all-new design."

Kuo reportedly said that AirPods proved to be the company's most popular product till date, and predicts that Apple will sell more than 100 million units by 2021, growing from 16 million units sold in 2017.

We might see some advanced AI features on the AirPods as well, as Apple has recently acquired an AI-centric firm - Silk Labs reports The Information. The firm is known for its inconspicuous device called the Sense which could play music based on user's preferences and pair with devices such as smart speakers.

Besides, Apple is also focusing on producing original content for the media industry. The company has roped in another partner to amplify its video-content offerings. According to The Wall Street Journal, Apple and A24 Studio have signed a "multi-year partnership" to produce "independent, feature-length films."