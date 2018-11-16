ENGLISH

Apple will soon produce full length feature films

Apple has joined forces with A24 studio to produce feature films.

    Apple has roped in another partner to amplify its video-content offerings. According to The Wall Street Journal, Apple and A24 Studio have a new deal. A24 is a New York-based production house with movies like the 2017 Oscar winner for Best Picture, Moonlight under its belt.

    Apple will soon produce full length feature films

     

    Though none of the upcoming projects have been revealed, Apple has reportedly signed a "multi-year partnership" to make "independent, feature-length films" with the production company. Apple has been tying up with various partners for video content, but most of them are for serialized shows.

    Apple has been working closely to introduce original content for past one year. The company started off with Carpool Karaoke and Planet of the Apps series, both of which can be exclusively found on Apple Music.

    After the Cupertino company promised to shell out $1 billion on original content this year, it started roping in well-known celebrities, producers, filmmakers, and other known people in the entertainment industry.

    Led by former Sony execs Jamie Erlicht and Zack Van Amburg, Apple has planned a morning show starring Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Anniston, a remake of Steven Spielberg's Amazing Stories, a basketball special based on Kevin Durant's life, and many more.

    Apple has also struck a multi-year deal with Oprah Winfrey for producing TV shows, movies, apps, and other content. But A24's recent releases like The Disaster Artist, Lady Bird, and Moonlight do not seem to match Apple's vision of content.

    If the reports are to be believed, the company won't allow for content with "gratuitous sex, profanity, or violence," all of which has become a norm in today's entertainment industry.

    What remains to be seen is that where Apple will distribute this original content. Most of its exclusives can be found on Apple Music, so there's a possibility that the new content will be pushed to iTunes with users having to pay for a subscription.

     

    However, there are reports that Apple is planning a TV streaming service that will lock horns with already popular Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Hulu. It is expected to launch in early 2019. It will be interesting to see how Apple's upcoming service does against these dominating services.

    Story first published: Friday, November 16, 2018, 12:15 [IST]
