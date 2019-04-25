Apple AirPods 3 with niose cancellation might launch by end of 2019 News oi-Vishal Kawadkar Apple might be working on new AirPods.

Apple recently launched the second iteration of its popular AirPods. However, the latest report from DigiTimes suggests that the third generation of the wireless earphones will drop as soon as the end of 2019.

If the rumors are to be believed, the AirPods 3 will come with support for noise cancellation, a feature seen on the Sony WF-SP700N. The device is said to be manufactured by Inventec and Luxshare.

Before getting too excited, please note these are just reports and aren't confirmed by Apple. Earlier it was reported that the company will be launching the AirPower, however, the company canceled the wireless charging mat altogether.

That said, 9to5Mac reported that known analyst Ming-Chi Kuo of TF Industries expects the Cupertino-based company will launch two more AirPods models by the end of 2019 and the first half of 2020.

One of two will have similar stemmed aesthetics, while the 2020 version will come with a totally new design. While Kuo did not share any more details, it is likely that noise canceling and water-resistance are in the works.

Also, the new iterations are expected to carry the same pricing as the AirPods 2. The Q4 2019 AirPods will be $159 and the overhauled 2020 model will be $199, Kuo hints.

As for the latest AirPods 2, the new version offers a better battery life, smart Siri integration, and an optical wireless charging case. Also, they support "Hey Siri" smart assistant which allows users to command the voice assistant to make calls, switch songs, and more.

For Indian consumers, the AirPods 2 with the standard case comes at Rs 14,900. While the ones with wireless charging case will cost Rs 18,900. The company will also be selling the standalone Wireless Charging Case for Rs 7,500.