    Apple Over-Ear Headphones To Flaunt Swappable Magnetic Ear Pads

    By
    |

    Apple just unveiled the iPhone SE 2020 putting an end to rumors but it is speculated to be working on modular over-the-ear wireless headphones with swappable magnetic parts. As per speculations, the over-ear headphones from Apple is likely to arrive with wireless pairing and noise cancellation features as seen in the Apple AirPods Pro.

    Apple Over-Ear Headphones To Flaunt Swappable Magnetic Ear Pads

     

    This pair of headphones is not new to rumors as we have been coming across reports regarding the same since 2018 and it is believed to be launched later this year. Previously, it was suggested that the over-ear headphones could be launched at the WWDC 2020 conference in June this year, so it could be showcased at the event.

    Apple Over-Ear Headphones Details Leak

    Detailing on the leaks and speculations regarding the over-the-ear headphones from Apple, it is believed to be launched with replaceable earpads and headband padding that can be magnetically attached to each other claims Bloomberg. The customization offered by Apple is said to be somewhat similar to some premium headphones in the market such as offerings from Master & Dynamic and Bowers & Wilkins.

    To be precise, Apple is expected to offer a customizable experience that is similar to that of the Apple Watch offering customization in the form of interchangeable wrist bands. By saying customization, the report citing people familiar with the development states that the design could mean the same headphones can be tweaked for various use cases such as fitness and comfort.

    Two Variants Expected

    Notably, two variants of the over-ear headphones are expected from Apple. One is said to be a premium offering featuring leather-like fabrics. The other variant is likely to arrive with breathable and lighter materials with small perforations.

    Detailing on the tech part, the upcoming over-the-ear headphones from Apple is likely to feature similar aspects as seen in the Apple AirPods Pro. As mentioned above, there could be advanced aspects such as noise cancellation and wireless pairing. The other key aspect is Siri integration and some touch controls.

    Read More About: apple news accessories
    Story first published: Friday, April 17, 2020, 9:02 [IST]
