Just In
- 14 min ago Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For January 27, 2022: Get Elite Pass
- 30 min ago Valve Steam Deck Sale Begins On February 25: How To Buy In India?
- 52 min ago Amazon Wearables Edition Spin and Win Quiz Answers: Win Samsung Galaxy Watch4
- 16 hrs ago OnePlus Nord 2T First Leak Suggest An Unannounced Processor: Here Are The Details
Don't Miss
- News Uttarakhand polls: Rawat’s daughter to contest from Haridwar
- Lifestyle Stealth Omicron: What Is The Omicron BA.2 Sub Variant; Know Detection, Symptoms And Other Details
- Sports India vs West Indies 2022: Windies recall Roach, Bonner to ODI squad
- Movies Bangarraju Day 13 Box Office Collection: Here’s How Much Naga Chaitanya’s Film Has Collected So Far
- Finance Buy This Mid Cap E-Commerce Stock For 67% Potential Upside
- Automobiles Tata Tiago CNG Review — Cleaner, Greener, More Efficient & Packed With Features
- Education Republic Day 2022: Interesting Facts About Republic Day Parade
- Travel National tourism Day 2022: Explore South India And Reclaim Your Post-Lockdown Freedom
Amazon Accessories Days Sale: Discount Offers On Headphones, Data Cards, Hard Disk, Mouse, And More
The online retailer Amazon India is known for hosting several new discount and sales for its users. One of the sales that is going on right now is the Amazon Accessories Days Sale that offers attractive deals on a slew of accessories, be it data cards, headphones, hard disks and more.
If you wanted to buy any of these products, then you can make use of the Amazon Accessories Days Sale to get attractive discounts and offers on the products you want to buy. Check out the offers available during the sale from here.
Airtel AMF-311WW Data Card (Black), 4g Hotspot Support with 2300 Mah Battery
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 1,980 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 3,250 ( 39% Off)
Airtel AMF-311WW Data Card is available at 39% discount during Amazon Accessorizes Days Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 1,980 onwards during the sale.
Boult Audio ProBass Curve Bluetooth Earphone
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 999 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 4,449 (78% Off)
Boult Audio ProBass is available at 78% discount during Amazon Accessorizes Days Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 999 onwards during the sale.
ZEBRONICS Zeb-Thunder
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 1,199 ; Deal Price: Rs. 599 ; You Save: Rs. 600 (50% Off)
ZEBRONICS Zeb-Thunder Wireless Bluetooth Over The Ear headphone is available at 50% discount during Amazon Accessorizes Days Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 599 onwards during the sale.
Logitech B170 Wireless Mouse
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 795 ; Deal Price: Rs. 599 ; You Save: Rs. 196 (25% Off)
Logitech B170 Wireless Mouse is available at 25% discount during Amazon Accessorizes Days Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 599 onwards during the sale.
Seagate One Touch 2TB External HDD with Password Protection
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 5,199 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 7,999 ( 35% Off)
Seagate One Touch 2TB External HDD with Password Protection is available at 35% discount during Amazon Accessorizes Days Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 5,199 onwards during the sale.
WD 2TB My Passport Portable External Hard Drive
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 5,199 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 7,350 (29% Off)
WD 2TB My Passport Portable External Hard Drive is available at 29% discount during Amazon Accessorizes Days Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 5,199 onwards during the sale.
Western Digital WD 1.5TB Elements USB 3.0 Portable External Hard Drive
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 3,999 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 5,734 (30% Off)
Western Digital WD 1.5TB Elements USB 3.0 Portable External Hard Drive is available at 30% discount during Amazon Accessorizes Days Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 3,999 onwards during the sale.
Samsung EVO Plus microSDXC UHS-I
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 639 : M.R.P.: Rs. 1,899 (66% Off)
Samsung EVO Plus microSDXC UHS-I is available at 66% discount during Amazon Accessorizes Days Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 639 onwards during the sale.
HP FD236W 32GB USB 2.0 Pen Drive (Gray)
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 750 ; Deal Price: Rs. 398 ; You Save: Rs. 352 (47%)
HP FD236W 32GB USB 2.0 Pen Drive (Gray) is available at 47% discount during Amazon Accessorizes Days Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 398 onwards during the sale.
Tygot Adjustable Aluminium Alloy Tripod Stand Holder
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 1,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 349 ; You Save: Rs. 1,650 (83% Off)
Tygot Adjustable Aluminium Alloy Tripod Stand Holder is available at 83% discount during Amazon Accessorizes Days Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 349 onwards during the sale.
Zebronics Wired Keyboard and Mouse Combo
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 549 ; Deal Price: Rs. 299 ; You Save: Rs. 250 (46% off)
Zebronics Wired Keyboard and Mouse Combo is available at 46% discount during Amazon Accessorizes Days Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 299 onwards during the sale.
-
1,29,900
-
79,990
-
38,900
-
1,19,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
86,999
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
49,999
-
15,999
-
20,449
-
7,332
-
18,990
-
31,999
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
15,999
-
32,239
-
8,115
-
23,677
-
18,499
-
31,570
-
1,18,608
-
11,838
-
22,809
-
37,505