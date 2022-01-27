ENGLISH

    Amazon Accessories Days Sale: Discount Offers On Headphones, Data Cards, Hard Disk, Mouse, And More

    The online retailer Amazon India is known for hosting several new discount and sales for its users. One of the sales that is going on right now is the Amazon Accessories Days Sale that offers attractive deals on a slew of accessories, be it data cards, headphones, hard disks and more.

     
    Amazon Accessories Days Sale: Discount Offers On Electronic Gadgets

    If you wanted to buy any of these products, then you can make use of the Amazon Accessories Days Sale to get attractive discounts and offers on the products you want to buy. Check out the offers available during the sale from here.

    Airtel AMF-311WW Data Card (Black), 4g Hotspot Support with 2300 Mah Battery

    Airtel AMF-311WW Data Card (Black), 4g Hotspot Support with 2300 Mah Battery

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 1,980 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 3,250 ( 39% Off)

    Airtel AMF-311WW Data Card is available at 39% discount during Amazon Accessorizes Days Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 1,980 onwards during the sale.

    Boult Audio ProBass Curve Bluetooth Earphone

    Boult Audio ProBass Curve Bluetooth Earphone

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 999 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 4,449 (78% Off)

    Boult Audio ProBass is available at 78% discount during Amazon Accessorizes Days Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 999 onwards during the sale.

    ZEBRONICS Zeb-Thunder
     

    ZEBRONICS Zeb-Thunder

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 1,199 ; Deal Price: Rs. 599 ; You Save: Rs. 600 (50% Off)

    ZEBRONICS Zeb-Thunder Wireless Bluetooth Over The Ear headphone is available at 50% discount during Amazon Accessorizes Days Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 599 onwards during the sale.

    Logitech B170 Wireless Mouse

    Logitech B170 Wireless Mouse

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 795 ; Deal Price: Rs. 599 ; You Save: Rs. 196 (25% Off)

    Logitech B170 Wireless Mouse is available at 25% discount during Amazon Accessorizes Days Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 599 onwards during the sale.

    Seagate One Touch 2TB External HDD with Password Protection

    Seagate One Touch 2TB External HDD with Password Protection

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 5,199 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 7,999 ( 35% Off)

    Seagate One Touch 2TB External HDD with Password Protection is available at 35% discount during Amazon Accessorizes Days Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 5,199 onwards during the sale.

    WD 2TB My Passport Portable External Hard Drive

    WD 2TB My Passport Portable External Hard Drive

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 5,199 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 7,350 (29% Off)

    WD 2TB My Passport Portable External Hard Drive is available at 29% discount during Amazon Accessorizes Days Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 5,199 onwards during the sale.

     

    Western Digital WD 1.5TB Elements USB 3.0 Portable External Hard Drive

    Western Digital WD 1.5TB Elements USB 3.0 Portable External Hard Drive

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 3,999 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 5,734 (30% Off)

    Western Digital WD 1.5TB Elements USB 3.0 Portable External Hard Drive is available at 30% discount during Amazon Accessorizes Days Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 3,999 onwards during the sale.

    Samsung EVO Plus microSDXC UHS-I

    Samsung EVO Plus microSDXC UHS-I

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 639 : M.R.P.: Rs. 1,899 (66% Off)

    Samsung EVO Plus microSDXC UHS-I is available at 66% discount during Amazon Accessorizes Days Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 639 onwards during the sale.

    HP FD236W 32GB USB 2.0 Pen Drive (Gray)

    HP FD236W 32GB USB 2.0 Pen Drive (Gray)

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 750 ; Deal Price: Rs. 398 ; You Save: Rs. 352 (47%)

    HP FD236W 32GB USB 2.0 Pen Drive (Gray) is available at 47% discount during Amazon Accessorizes Days Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 398 onwards during the sale.

    Tygot Adjustable Aluminium Alloy Tripod Stand Holder

    Tygot Adjustable Aluminium Alloy Tripod Stand Holder

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 1,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 349 ; You Save: Rs. 1,650 (83% Off)

    Tygot Adjustable Aluminium Alloy Tripod Stand Holder is available at 83% discount during Amazon Accessorizes Days Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 349 onwards during the sale.

    Zebronics Wired Keyboard and Mouse Combo

    Zebronics Wired Keyboard and Mouse Combo

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 549 ; Deal Price: Rs. 299 ; You Save: Rs. 250 (46% off)

    Zebronics Wired Keyboard and Mouse Combo is available at 46% discount during Amazon Accessorizes Days Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 299 onwards during the sale.

