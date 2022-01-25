ENGLISH

    Flipkart The Grand Gadget Sale: Up To 80% Off On Electronics Devices

    If you're looking for a new gadget, you're in luck as several discounts and deals are going on in India. One such is the Flipkart The Grand Gadget Sale, which is offering up to 80 percent discount on electronics and devices. This could anything like laptops, earbuds, accessories, cameras, and much more. Here's everything that's on sale at the Flipkart The Grand Gadget Sale.

     
    For instance, Flipkart's The Grand Gadget Sale is offering the DELL Inspiron Core i3 11th Gen laptop for just Rs. 42,190. One can also check out the DELL Vostro Core i5 11th Gen laptop and the DELL Inspiron Core i3 11th Gen device at the Flipkart sale. Speaking of laptops, another interesting deal is available on the Infinix INBook X1 Core i3 10th Gen.

    Apart from laptops, Flipkart's The Grand Gadget Sale is offering a huge price cut deal on cameras. For instance, one can check out the Canon EOS 1500D DSLR Camera Body+ 18-55 mm IS II Lens for just Rs. 36,999. Similarly, the Canon EOS 3000D DSLR Camera 1 Camera Body, 18 - 55 mm Lens gets an 8 percent discount on Flipkart.

    DELL Inspiron Core i3 11th Gen - (8 GB/256 GB SSD/Windows 11 Home) Inspiron 3511 Thin and Light Laptop

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 42,190 ; MRP: Rs. 57,670 (26% off)

    DELL Inspiron Core i3 11th Gen is available at 26% discount during Flipkart The Grand Gadget Sale. You can get this laptop for Rs. 42,190 onwards during the sale.

    DELL Vostro Core i5 11th Gen

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 57,890 ; MRP: Rs. 80,711 (28% off)

    DELL Vostro Core i5 11th Gen is available at 28% discount during Flipkart The Grand Gadget Sale. You can get this laptop for Rs. 57,890 onwards during the sale.

    Canon EOS 1500D DSLR Camera Body+ 18-55 mm IS II Lens (Black)
     

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 36,999 ; MRP: Rs. 39,995 (7% off)

    Canon EOS 1500D DSLR Camera is available at 7% discount during Flipkart The Grand Gadget Sale. You can get this camera for Rs. 36,999 onwards during the sale.

    Canon EOS 3000D DSLR Camera

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 30,999 ; MRP: Rs. 33,995 (8% off)

    Canon EOS 3000D DSLR Camera is available at 8% discount during Flipkart The Grand Gadget Sale. You can get this camera for Rs. 30,999 onwards during the sale.

    DELL Inspiron Core i3 11th Gen

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 44,990 ; MRP: Rs. 57,480 (21% off)

    DELL Inspiron Core i3 11th Gen is available at 21% discount during Flipkart The Grand Gadget Sale. You can get this camera for Rs. 44,990 onwards during the sale.

    Onikuma K10 Pro Wired Gaming Headset (Black, On the Ear)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 2,299 ; MRP: Rs. 3,999 (42% off)

    Onikuma K10 Pro Wired Gaming Headset is available at 42% discount during Flipkart The Grand Gadget Sale. You can get this camera for Rs. 2,299 onwards during the sale.

    Infinix INBook X1 Core i3 10th Gen

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 39,990 ; MRP: Rs. 49,999 (20% off)

    Infinix INBook X1 Core i3 10th Gen is available at 20% discount during Flipkart The Grand Gadget Sale. You can get this laptop for Rs. 39,990 onwards during the sale.

    Fire-Boltt Talk Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 2,999 ; MRP: Rs. 9,999 (70% off)

    Fire-Boltt Talk is available at 70% discount during Flipkart The Grand Gadget Sale. You can get this smartwatch for Rs. 2,999 onwards during the sale.

     

    boAt Airdopes 131 Bluetooth Headset

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 1,299 ; MRP: Rs. 2,990 (56% off)

    Fire-Boltt Talk is available at 70% discount during Flipkart The Grand Gadget Sale. You can get this smartwatch for Rs. 2,999 onwards during the sale.

    Realme Buds Air 2 with Active Noise Cancellation

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 3,299 ; MRP: Rs. 4,999 (34% off)

    Realme Buds Air 2 is available at 34% discount during Flipkart The Grand Gadget Sale. You can get this earbuds for Rs. 3,299 onwards during the sale.

    Noise Buds VS102 Truly Wireless Bluetooth Headset

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 1,299 ; MRP: Rs. 2,999 (56% off)

    Noise Buds VS102 is available at 56% discount during Flipkart The Grand Gadget Sale. You can get this headsets for Rs. 1,299 onwards during the sale.

    OPPO Enco Buds

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 1,799 ; MRP: Rs. 3,999 (55% off)

    OPPO Enco Buds is available at 55% discount during Flipkart The Grand Gadget Sale. You can get this headsets for Rs. 1,799 onwards during the sale.

    SONY WF-C500/WZ IN IPX4/20Hrs

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 5,990 ; MRP: Rs. 8,990 (33% off)

    SONY WF-C500 is available at 33% discount during Flipkart The Grand Gadget Sale. You can get this headsets for Rs. 5,990 onwards during the sale.

    Boult Audio AirBass Combuds Bluetooth Headset

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 1,299 ; MRP: Rs. 4,999 (74% off)

    Boult Audio AirBass Combuds Bluetooth Headset is available at 74% discount during Flipkart The Grand Gadget Sale. You can get this headsets for Rs. 1,299 onwards during the sale.

