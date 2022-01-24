Just In
- 9 hrs ago Oppo Watch Free Listed On Official Site In India; Launching Alongside Reno7 Series On Feb 4?
- 10 hrs ago Realme 9 Pro, 9 Pro+ India Launch Timeline Tipped; Expected Pricing & Full Specifications
- 11 hrs ago iPhone 14 Leaks Indicate Hardware Upgrades, No Dislplay Notch, And Much More
- 11 hrs ago India Ordered Blocking Of 35 YouTube Channels And Websites Based In Pakistan; Here’s Why
Don't Miss
- News Neglected infectious diseases may be tomorrow's pandemic: Bharat Biotech chairman
- Finance 2 Small Cap Stocks Where FIIs Raised Stake By Up To 34.81% In December Qtr.
- Movies Anuradha Paudwal And Sadhana Sargam Grace Zee TV’s Sa Re Ga Ma Pa As Special Guests
- Sports PKL 2021-22: Mohit, Sombir star as Puneri Paltan make light work of Naveen-less Dabang Delhi
- Automobiles Volkswagen Tiguan Deliveries Commence In India: Prices Start From Rs 31.99 Lakh
- Education NBEMS FDST Admit Card 2022 Released At nbe.edu.in, Here’s How To Download Hall Ticket
- Travel National Tourism Day 2022: Explore North India By Train
- Lifestyle Tired Of Hair Loss? Here Are Some Tips And Home Remedies To Naturally Regrow Your Hair
Samsung Republic Day Sale 2022: Discount Offers On Best 5G Smartphones
Samsung is one of the brands hosting the Republic Day Sale right now. As a part of the discount sale, interested Samsung buyers can get their hands on a slew of alluring offers on a wide range of products on the official Samsung online store.
If you want to get your hands on a 5G smartphone that is selling well and want to get an attractive discount on the same, then the ongoing Samsung Republic Day Sale is the right time for you. Take a read to know the bestselling 5G smartphones available at a discount from Samsung.
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G (128 GB) (27% OFF)
Offer:
MRP: Rs. 74,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 49,999
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G is available at 27% discount during Samsung Republic Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 49,999 onwards during the sale.
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G (47% OFF)
Offer:
MRP: Rs. 74,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 38,749
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G is available at 47% discount during Samsung Republic Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 38,749 onwards during the sale.
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G (29% OFF)
Offer:
MRP: Rs. 83,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 59,999
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G is available at 29% discount during Samsung Republic Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 59,999 onwards during the sale.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G (13% OFF)
Offer:
MRP: Rs. 171,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 140,999
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G is available at 13% discount during Samsung Republic Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 140,999 onwards during the sale.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 5G (13% OFF)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 119,999 ; MRP: Rs. 189,999
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 5G is available at 13% discount during Samsung Republic Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 119,999 onwards during the sale.
Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G (29% OFF)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 76,999 ; MRP: Rs. 100,999
Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G is available at 29% discount during Samsung Republic Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 76,999 onwards during the sale.
Samsung Galaxy M52 5G (6GB RAM) (14% OFF)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 29,999 ; MRP: Rs. 34,999
Samsung Galaxy M52 5G is available at 14% discount during Samsung Republic Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 29,999 onwards during the sale.
Samsung Galaxy M32 5G (6GB RAM) (13% OFF)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 20,999 ; MRP: Rs. 23,999
Samsung Galaxy M32 5G is available at 13% discount during Samsung Republic Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 20,999 onwards during the sale.
Samsung Galaxy F42 5G (6GB RAM) (13% OFF)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 20,999 ; MRP: Rs. 23,999
Samsung Galaxy F42 5G is available at 13% discount during Samsung Republic Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 20,999 onwards during the sale.
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G (8GB RAM) (9% OFF)
Offer:
MRP: Rs. 40,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 31,499
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G is available at 9% discount during Samsung Republic Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 31,499 onwards during the sale.
Samsung Galaxy A22 5G (8GB RAM) (8% OFF)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 21,999 ; MRP: Rs. 23,999
Samsung Galaxy A22 5G is available at 8% discount during Samsung Republic Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 21,999 onwards during the sale.
-
1,29,900
-
79,990
-
38,900
-
1,19,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
86,999
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
49,999
-
15,999
-
20,449
-
7,332
-
18,990
-
31,999
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
0
-
32,239
-
8,115
-
23,677
-
18,499
-
31,570
-
1,18,608
-
11,838
-
22,809
-
37,505