    Samsung Republic Day Sale 2022: Discount Offers On Best 5G Smartphones

    By
    |

    Samsung is one of the brands hosting the Republic Day Sale right now. As a part of the discount sale, interested Samsung buyers can get their hands on a slew of alluring offers on a wide range of products on the official Samsung online store.

     

    If you want to get your hands on a 5G smartphone that is selling well and want to get an attractive discount on the same, then the ongoing Samsung Republic Day Sale is the right time for you. Take a read to know the bestselling 5G smartphones available at a discount from Samsung.

    Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G (128 GB) (27% OFF)

    Offer:
    MRP: Rs. 74,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 49,999

    Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G is available at 27% discount during Samsung Republic Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 49,999 onwards during the sale.

    Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G (47% OFF)

    Offer:
    MRP: Rs. 74,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 38,749

    Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G is available at 47% discount during Samsung Republic Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 38,749 onwards during the sale.

    Samsung Galaxy S21 5G (29% OFF)
     

    Offer:
    MRP: Rs. 83,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 59,999

    Samsung Galaxy S21 5G is available at 29% discount during Samsung Republic Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 59,999 onwards during the sale.

    Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G (13% OFF)

    Offer:
    MRP: Rs. 171,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 140,999

    Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G is available at 13% discount during Samsung Republic Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 140,999 onwards during the sale.

    Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 5G (13% OFF)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 119,999 ; MRP: Rs. 189,999

    Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 5G is available at 13% discount during Samsung Republic Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 119,999 onwards during the sale.

    Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G (29% OFF)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 76,999 ; MRP: Rs. 100,999

    Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G is available at 29% discount during Samsung Republic Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 76,999 onwards during the sale.

    Samsung Galaxy M52 5G (6GB RAM) (14% OFF)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 29,999 ; MRP: Rs. 34,999

    Samsung Galaxy M52 5G is available at 14% discount during Samsung Republic Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 29,999 onwards during the sale.

    Samsung Galaxy M32 5G (6GB RAM) (13% OFF)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 20,999 ; MRP: Rs. 23,999

    Samsung Galaxy M32 5G is available at 13% discount during Samsung Republic Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 20,999 onwards during the sale.

    Samsung Galaxy F42 5G (6GB RAM) (13% OFF)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 20,999 ; MRP: Rs. 23,999

    Samsung Galaxy F42 5G is available at 13% discount during Samsung Republic Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 20,999 onwards during the sale.

    Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G (8GB RAM) (9% OFF)

    Offer:
    MRP: Rs. 40,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 31,499

    Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G is available at 9% discount during Samsung Republic Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 31,499 onwards during the sale.

     

    Samsung Galaxy A22 5G (8GB RAM) (8% OFF)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 21,999 ; MRP: Rs. 23,999

    Samsung Galaxy A22 5G is available at 8% discount during Samsung Republic Day Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 21,999 onwards during the sale.

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 25, 2022, 5:08 [IST]
