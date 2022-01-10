Just In
Amazon EMI Sale: No Cost Interest EMI On Budget 5G Smartphones
Online retailer Amazon India is hosting the EMI Sale right now. As the name of the sale indicates, the online retailer is offering an EMI payment option for buyers. So, if you want to buy a 5G smartphone, then you can get them on EMI payment that will make these affordable.
Array
You can buy Redmi, iQOO, Samsung, OnePlus, Vivo, and Oppo smartphones at EMI making them more affordable. You can buy these smartphones if you want to upgrade to a 5G smartphone at the EMI payment option. Check out the models you can purchase using this Amazon EMI sale.
Redmi Note 10T 5G
Price: Rs. 13,999.
EMI starts at Rs. 659. No Cost EMI available.
Redmi Note 10T 5G is available starting from Rs. 13,999 via Amazon Sale. The no-cost EMI payment option starts from Rs. 659 per month.
Redmi Note 11T 5G
Price: Rs. 19,999
EMI starts at Rs. 941. No Cost EMI available.
Redmi Note 11T 5G is available starting from Rs. 19,999 via Amazon Sale. The no-cost EMI payment option starts from Rs. 941 per month.
Samsung Galaxy M32 5G
Price: Rs. 22,999.
EMI starts at Rs. 1,083. No Cost EMI available.
Samsung Galaxy M32 5G is available starting from Rs. 22,999 via Amazon Sale. The no-cost EMI payment option starts from Rs. 1,083 per month.
OnePlus Nord CE 5G
Price: Rs. 24,999.
EMI starts at Rs. 1,177. No Cost EMI available.
OnePlus Nord CE 5G is available starting from Rs. 24,999 via Amazon Sale. The no-cost EMI payment option starts from Rs. 1,177 per month.
iQOO Z5 5G
Price: Rs. 23,990
EMI starts at Rs. 1,129. No Cost EMI available.
iQOO Z5 5G is available starting from Rs. 23,990 via Amazon Sale. The no-cost EMI payment option starts from Rs. 1,129 per month.
Vivo V21e 5G
Price: Rs. 24,990
EMI starts at Rs. 1,176. No Cost EMI available.
Vivo V21e 5G is available starting from Rs. 24,990 via Amazon Sale. The no-cost EMI payment option starts from Rs. 1,176 per month.
Samsung Galaxy A22 5G
Price: Rs. 21,999
EMI starts at Rs. 1,036. No Cost EMI available.
Samsung Galaxy A22 5G is available starting from Rs. 21,999 via Amazon Sale. The no-cost EMI payment option starts from Rs. 1,036 per month.
Vivo Y72 5G
Price: Rs. 20,990
EMI starts at Rs. 988. No Cost EMI available.
Vivo Y72 5G is available starting from Rs. 20,990 via Amazon Sale. The no-cost EMI payment option starts from Rs. 988 per month.
OPPO A74 5G
Price: Rs. 17,990
EMI starts at Rs. 847. No Cost EMI available.
OPPO A74 5G is available starting from Rs. 17,990 via Amazon Sale. The no-cost EMI payment option starts from Rs. 847 per month.
