ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Amazon EMI Sale: No Cost Interest EMI On Budget 5G Smartphones

    By
    |

    Online retailer Amazon India is hosting the EMI Sale right now. As the name of the sale indicates, the online retailer is offering an EMI payment option for buyers. So, if you want to buy a 5G smartphone, then you can get them on EMI payment that will make these affordable.

     

    Array

    Array

    You can buy Redmi, iQOO, Samsung, OnePlus, Vivo, and Oppo smartphones at EMI making them more affordable. You can buy these smartphones if you want to upgrade to a 5G smartphone at the EMI payment option. Check out the models you can purchase using this Amazon EMI sale.

    Redmi Note 10T 5G

    Redmi Note 10T 5G

    Price: Rs. 13,999.
    EMI starts at Rs. 659. No Cost EMI available.

    Redmi Note 10T 5G is available starting from Rs. 13,999 via Amazon Sale. The no-cost EMI payment option starts from Rs. 659 per month.

    Redmi Note 11T 5G
     

    Redmi Note 11T 5G

    Price: Rs. 19,999
    EMI starts at Rs. 941. No Cost EMI available.

    Redmi Note 11T 5G is available starting from Rs. 19,999 via Amazon Sale. The no-cost EMI payment option starts from Rs. 941 per month.

    Samsung Galaxy M32 5G

    Samsung Galaxy M32 5G

    Price: Rs. 22,999.
    EMI starts at Rs. 1,083. No Cost EMI available.

    Samsung Galaxy M32 5G is available starting from Rs. 22,999 via Amazon Sale. The no-cost EMI payment option starts from Rs. 1,083 per month.

    OnePlus Nord CE 5G

    OnePlus Nord CE 5G

    Price: Rs. 24,999.
    EMI starts at Rs. 1,177. No Cost EMI available.

    OnePlus Nord CE 5G is available starting from Rs. 24,999 via Amazon Sale. The no-cost EMI payment option starts from Rs. 1,177 per month.

    iQOO Z5 5G

    iQOO Z5 5G

    Price: Rs. 23,990
    EMI starts at Rs. 1,129. No Cost EMI available.

    iQOO Z5 5G is available starting from Rs. 23,990 via Amazon Sale. The no-cost EMI payment option starts from Rs. 1,129 per month.

    Vivo V21e 5G

    Vivo V21e 5G

    Price: Rs. 24,990
    EMI starts at Rs. 1,176. No Cost EMI available.

    Vivo V21e 5G is available starting from Rs. 24,990 via Amazon Sale. The no-cost EMI payment option starts from Rs. 1,176 per month.

    Samsung Galaxy A22 5G

    Samsung Galaxy A22 5G

    Price: Rs. 21,999
    EMI starts at Rs. 1,036. No Cost EMI available.

    Samsung Galaxy A22 5G is available starting from Rs. 21,999 via Amazon Sale. The no-cost EMI payment option starts from Rs. 1,036 per month.

    Vivo Y72 5G

    Vivo Y72 5G

    Price: Rs. 20,990
    EMI starts at Rs. 988. No Cost EMI available.

    Vivo Y72 5G is available starting from Rs. 20,990 via Amazon Sale. The no-cost EMI payment option starts from Rs. 988 per month.

     

    OPPO A74 5G

    OPPO A74 5G

    Price: Rs. 17,990
    EMI starts at Rs. 847. No Cost EMI available.

    OPPO A74 5G is available starting from Rs. 17,990 via Amazon Sale. The no-cost EMI payment option starts from Rs. 847 per month.

     

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 11, 2022, 5:08 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 11, 2022

    Best Phones

    Click to comments
    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X