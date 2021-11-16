List Of Best 5G Smartphones With 8GB RAM Under Rs. 20,000 Features oi-Harish Kumar

5G smartphones were a lot more premium just a few months back. The time has changed quickly, where, you can now get excellent 5G smartphones with features like 8GB RAM for less than Rs. 20,000. If you are looking for a new affordable 5G smartphone, then, here are some of the best 5G smartphones available in India that cost less than Rs. 20,000 and offers 8GB RAM.

These devices are from reputed brands like Samsung, Oppo, Realme, and Xiaomi. And we also have not forgotten to include the first 5G smartphone from an Indian smartphone brand --the Lava Agni 5G. Here is the complete list of 5G smartphones that you can consider that cost less and offers plenty of modern features. Lava Agni 5G Price: Rs. 19,999

Key Specs 6.78-inch (2460 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen

Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 810 6nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU

8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB storage

Expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 11

64MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture

5G SA/ NSA (N41/N77/N78), Dual 4G VoLTE,

5,000 mAh (typical) battery Realme 8s 5G 8GB RAM Price: Rs. 17,999

Key Specs

6.5-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen

Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 810 6nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 11 with realme UI 2.0

64MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front camera

5G SA/ NSA (n41/n28/n77/n78 bands), Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (typical) battery OPPO A53s 5G 8GB RAM Price: Rs. 16,999

Key Specs

6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ LCD screen

Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 700 7nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11

13MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (typical) / 4890mAh (minimum) battery Realme 8 5G 8GB RAM Price: Rs. 16,999

Key Specs

6.5-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen

Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 700 7nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU

4GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 11 with realme UI 2.0

48MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front camera

5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (typical) battery Samsung Galaxy A22 5G 8GB RAM Price: Rs. 19,574

Key Specs

6.4-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 Infinity-U Super AMOLED display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G80 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

Expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 11 with OneUI 3.1 Core

48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

13MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (typical) battery Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G 8GB RAM Price: Rs. 18,999

Key Specs

6.5-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate

Octa Core with MediaTek Dimensity 800U (MT6873V) 7nm processor

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Expandable memory with microSD

Hybrid SIM (nano + nano / microSD) slot

Android 10 with realme UI

48MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front camera

5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (typical) battery

