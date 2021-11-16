ENGLISH

    List Of Best 5G Smartphones With 8GB RAM Under Rs. 20,000

    By
    |

    5G smartphones were a lot more premium just a few months back. The time has changed quickly, where, you can now get excellent 5G smartphones with features like 8GB RAM for less than Rs. 20,000. If you are looking for a new affordable 5G smartphone, then, here are some of the best 5G smartphones available in India that cost less than Rs. 20,000 and offers 8GB RAM.

     

    Best 5G Smartphones With 8GB RAM Under Rs. 20,000

    These devices are from reputed brands like Samsung, Oppo, Realme, and Xiaomi. And we also have not forgotten to include the first 5G smartphone from an Indian smartphone brand --the Lava Agni 5G. Here is the complete list of 5G smartphones that you can consider that cost less and offers plenty of modern features.

    Lava Agni 5G

    Lava Agni 5G

    Price: Rs. 19,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.78-inch (2460 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen
    • Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 810 6nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU
    • 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB storage
    • Expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Android 11
    • 64MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture
    • 5G SA/ NSA (N41/N77/N78), Dual 4G VoLTE,
    • 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
    Realme 8s 5G 8GB RAM
     

    Realme 8s 5G 8GB RAM

    Price: Rs. 17,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen
    • Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 810 6nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU
    • 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Android 11 with realme UI 2.0
    • 64MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front camera
    • 5G SA/ NSA (n41/n28/n77/n78 bands), Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
    OPPO A53s 5G 8GB RAM

    OPPO A53s 5G 8GB RAM

    Price: Rs. 16,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ LCD screen
    • Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 700 7nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU
    • 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11
    • 13MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5,000 mAh (typical) / 4890mAh (minimum) battery
    Realme 8 5G 8GB RAM

    Realme 8 5G 8GB RAM

    Price: Rs. 16,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen
    • Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 700 7nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU
    • 4GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Android 11 with realme UI 2.0
    • 48MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front camera
    • 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
    Samsung Galaxy A22 5G 8GB RAM

    Samsung Galaxy A22 5G 8GB RAM

    Price: Rs. 19,574
    Key Specs

    • 6.4-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 Infinity-U Super AMOLED display
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio G80 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU
    • 6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
    • Expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Android 11 with OneUI 3.1 Core
    • 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 13MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
    Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G 8GB RAM

    Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G 8GB RAM

    Price: Rs. 18,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate
    • Octa Core with MediaTek Dimensity 800U (MT6873V) 7nm processor
    • 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • Expandable memory with microSD
    • Hybrid SIM (nano + nano / microSD) slot
    • Android 10 with realme UI
    • 48MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front camera
    • 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5,000 mAh (typical) battery

    Story first published: Wednesday, November 17, 2021, 3:08 [IST]
