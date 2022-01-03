List Of The Best Folding Phones Revealed In 2021 Year

Starting with Samsung, the list of best folding phones includes two devices from the popular South Korean brand. These are the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G. Samsung has given the market two designs with a folding mechanism, which includes a flip design as well as an inward fold design.

Joining the list of best folding phones is the newly launched Oppo Find N foldable smartphone. As a relatively new foldable phone of 2021, the new Oppo Find N includes some of the best and latest features of the market.

Plus, the Xiaomi Mi MIX Fold is the latest addition to the list of best folding phones of 2021. The unique design and upgraded specs on the Mi MIX Fold have made it popular in the Chinese market. Not to miss the Microsoft Surface Duo and the Huawei Mate X2 as part of the best folding phones of 2021.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G

Price: Rs. 149,990

Key Specs

7.6-inch (2208 x 1768 pixels) QXGA+ 22.5:18 Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display

6.2-inch (2268 x 832 pixels) 24.5:9) HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Cover Display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform

12GB LPDDR5 RAM, 256GB / 512GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Android 11 with One UI 3.1

Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)

12MP + 12MP+ 12MP Rear Camera

10MP cover front-facing camera

4MP Under display camera

5G SA/NSA, Sub6 / mmWave, Dual 4G VoLTE

4,400 mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G

Price: Rs. 84,999

Key Specs



6.7 Inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 120Hz Display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Processor

8GB RAM With 128/256GB ROM

WiFi 6

NFC

Bluetooth 5.1

5G SA/NSA

12MP + 12MP Dual Rear Camera

10MP Front Camera

Side-Mounted Fingerprint Sensor

3,300 mAh Battery

Oppo Find N Phone Launched Globally

Key Specs



7.1-inch (1792 × 1920 pixels) WUSXGA 1-120Hz adaptive refresh rate screen

5.49-inch (1972 × 988 pixels) FHD+ 60Hz refresh rateQualcomm Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform

8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB UFS 3.1 storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 512GB UFS 3.1 storage

Android 11 with ColorOS 12

50MP + 16MP + 13MP Rear Camera

32MP with f/2.4 aperture, Sony IMX615 sensor

5G SA/NSA, 4G

4,500 mAh (Typical) battery

Xiaomi Mi MIX Fold Phone Launched Globally

Key Specs

8.01-inch (2480 x 1860 pixels) Quad HD+ AMOLED HDR10 + display

6.5-inch (2520 x 840 pixels) AMOLED external display with 900 nits (peak) brightness, 650 nits (HBM), Dolby Vision

Octa Core Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU

12GB LPPDDR5 3200MHz RAM with 256GB UFS 3.1 storage, 12GB / 16GB LPPDDR5 3200MHz RAM with 512GB (Ultra) UFS 3.1 storage

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

MIUI 12 based on Android 11

108MP + 8MP + 13MP Rear Camera

20MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA Dual 4G VoLTE

5,020 mAh Battery

Microsoft Surface Duo 2 Phone Launched Globally

Key Specs

5.8-inch (1344 x 1892 pixels) AMOLED 13:9 single PixelSense Display, 401 PPI, 8.3-inch (2688×1892 pixels) AMOLED 13:9 Display

Octa Core Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU

8GB LPDDR5 RAM, 128GB / 256GB / 512GB (UFS 3.1) internal storage

Android 11

One eSIM and one Nano SIM

Side-mounted Fingerprint Sensor

12MP + 16MP + 12MP Rear Camera

12MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture

5G SA/NSA, 4G LTE

4,449 mAh (typical) / 4,340 mAh (minimum) dual battery

Huawei Mate X2 Phone Launched Globally

Key Specs

