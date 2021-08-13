ENGLISH

    List Of Foldable Smartphones To Buy In India In 2021

    If you are a smartphone tech enthusiast, then you might already know that folding smartphone are currently in trend. The Indian market currently has multiple folding smartphones from brands like Samsung and Motorola. Hence, we have come up with a list of some of the best folding smartphones available in India that offer cutting-edge technology and premium design.

     

    Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

    Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

    Probably the most cutting-edge folding smartphone in the world. This device has two displays, a main folding screen with an under-the-display camera and a secondary display. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 smartphone has a premium design, top-tier hardware, and even comes with an IPx8 rating for water resistance.

    Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

    Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

    The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is one of the most compact folding smartphones. The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC and comes with multiple storage and RAM options. The device does have a premium metal-glass finish along with an IPx8 rating for water resistance.

    Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2
     

    Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2

    The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 does look a lot like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3. However, it has now received a price cut, which makes it a little more affordable. This means you can now get the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 at a much cheaper price when compared to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3.

    Price: Rs. 1,49,999

    Motorola Razr 2019

    Motorola Razr 2019

    The Motorola Razr 2019 is one of the most affordable folding smartphones in India. This device resembles the old-school clamshell-like smartphones from Motorola and does offer a compact design. However, it is not as powerful as Samsung's offering.

    Price: Rs. 149,999

    Samsung Galaxy Fold

    Samsung Galaxy Fold

    This is the original and the first folding smartphone that launched in India. Despite its outdated hardware, this is a device that has a lot of nostalgia attached to it. The original folding smartphone with a secondary display.

    Price: 1,73,999

    Samsung Galaxy Z Flip

    Samsung Galaxy Z Flip

    The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is the first compact folding smartphone from Samsung with top-tier specifications. The phone has a compact form factor, which makes it easy to carry around. This phone is now available for around Rs. 64,000 on Amazon, making it an affordable folding smartphone.

    X