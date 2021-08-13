Just In
- 1 min ago Vodafone-Idea Bankruptcy: 2G Users Likely To Be Affected
- 45 min ago Xiaomi Mi Notebook Refresh With Backlit Keyboard Coming Soon To India: Realme Book Slim Rival?
- 1 hr ago Can The Realme Book Slim Take On Apple MacBook Pro?
- 1 hr ago JioPhone Next Hardware And Software Details Surface Online: Made With Google
Don't Miss
- Sports ISL 2021-22 Transfer News: Chennaiyin FC sign defender Davinder Singh for 1 year
- News China rejects need for further WHO covid origins probe
- Movies Netrikann Movie Review: This Nayanthara Starrer Is An Engaging Thriller That Stays True To Its Genre
- Finance Aadhaar Is Now Mandatory For Self-Employed Persons NPS-Traders: Check Details
- Automobiles 2022 Kawasaki Vulcan S Launched In India At Rs 6.10 Lakh In A New Colour Scheme
- Education HBSE Compartment Admit Card 2021 For Class 10th And 12th Released, Download At bseh.org.in
- Lifestyle Hina Khan, Kiara Advani, And Other Divas Flaunt Pants Looks; Whose Pants Attire Did You Like The Most?
- Travel Best Places To Visit in Jammu & Kashmir
List Of Foldable Smartphones To Buy In India In 2021
If you are a smartphone tech enthusiast, then you might already know that folding smartphone are currently in trend. The Indian market currently has multiple folding smartphones from brands like Samsung and Motorola. Hence, we have come up with a list of some of the best folding smartphones available in India that offer cutting-edge technology and premium design.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3
Probably the most cutting-edge folding smartphone in the world. This device has two displays, a main folding screen with an under-the-display camera and a secondary display. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 smartphone has a premium design, top-tier hardware, and even comes with an IPx8 rating for water resistance.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is one of the most compact folding smartphones. The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC and comes with multiple storage and RAM options. The device does have a premium metal-glass finish along with an IPx8 rating for water resistance.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 does look a lot like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3. However, it has now received a price cut, which makes it a little more affordable. This means you can now get the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 at a much cheaper price when compared to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3.
Price: Rs. 1,49,999
Motorola Razr 2019
The Motorola Razr 2019 is one of the most affordable folding smartphones in India. This device resembles the old-school clamshell-like smartphones from Motorola and does offer a compact design. However, it is not as powerful as Samsung's offering.
Price: Rs. 149,999
Samsung Galaxy Fold
This is the original and the first folding smartphone that launched in India. Despite its outdated hardware, this is a device that has a lot of nostalgia attached to it. The original folding smartphone with a secondary display.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is the first compact folding smartphone from Samsung with top-tier specifications. The phone has a compact form factor, which makes it easy to carry around. This phone is now available for around Rs. 64,000 on Amazon, making it an affordable folding smartphone.
-
56,490
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
69,999
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
44,999
-
64,999
-
22,999
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
31,999
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
18,990
-
39,600
-
52,740
-
74,253
-
15,630
-
13,630
-
7,900
-
17,193
-
70,338
-
52,751
-
21,499
-
26,000