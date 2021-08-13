List Of Foldable Smartphones To Buy In India In 2021

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

Probably the most cutting-edge folding smartphone in the world. This device has two displays, a main folding screen with an under-the-display camera and a secondary display. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 smartphone has a premium design, top-tier hardware, and even comes with an IPx8 rating for water resistance.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is one of the most compact folding smartphones. The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC and comes with multiple storage and RAM options. The device does have a premium metal-glass finish along with an IPx8 rating for water resistance.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 does look a lot like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3. However, it has now received a price cut, which makes it a little more affordable. This means you can now get the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 at a much cheaper price when compared to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3.

Price: Rs. 1,49,999

Motorola Razr 2019

The Motorola Razr 2019 is one of the most affordable folding smartphones in India. This device resembles the old-school clamshell-like smartphones from Motorola and does offer a compact design. However, it is not as powerful as Samsung's offering.

Price: Rs. 149,999

Samsung Galaxy Fold

This is the original and the first folding smartphone that launched in India. Despite its outdated hardware, this is a device that has a lot of nostalgia attached to it. The original folding smartphone with a secondary display.

Price: 1,73,999

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is the first compact folding smartphone from Samsung with top-tier specifications. The phone has a compact form factor, which makes it easy to carry around. This phone is now available for around Rs. 64,000 on Amazon, making it an affordable folding smartphone.