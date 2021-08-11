Just In
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 Launched With IPX8 Rating
Yet another smartphone that was unveiled at the Galaxy Unpacked event is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3. This new smartphone is a clamshell foldable phone that comes with notable improvements to its design and performance. There is IPX8 rating officially and a larger cover display for easy checking of notifications with support for more apps.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 Specifications
This new foldable smartphone is fitted with a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with a FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. There is a vertically stacked dual-camera unit beside the cover screen along with LED flash in a different colored panel. This camera unit comprises a 12MP primary lens with f/1.8 aperture, Dual Pixel AF, and OIS and a 12MP secondary ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture as on the Galaxy Flip 5G. Noticeably, there is a punch-hole camera on the main screen with a 10MP sensor with f/2.4 aperture.
Internally, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 is equipped with a 5nm Snapdragon 888 processor with 8GB RAM and 128GB/256GB storage space. It comes with Sub6 and mmWave 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi 802.11 ax (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.1 LE , ANT+, USB Type-C, NFC, and GPS.
In terms of design, the Galaxy Z Flip3 features Gorilla Glass Victus on the exterior, an Armor Aluminum frame as the Galaxy Z Fold3, and a 3300mAh battery for the first time in the clamshell family from Samsung. This battery supports 15W charging, which is quite disappointing.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 Price
The Galaxy Z Flip3 will add to your style quotient as it comes in seven colors including Phantom Black, Cream, Lavender, Green, Pink, White, and Gray. The latter three will be available only via Samsung.com. It comes with colorful cases attached with metal rings or leather straps to make the device handling easy. These are available separately for purchase.
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 is priced at $999.99 (approx. Rs. 74,200) for the 128GB variant, and $1099.99 (approx. Rs. 81,700) for the 256GB model. The device goes on pre-order from today and will ship globally from August 27.
