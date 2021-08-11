Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Could Be World's First Water-Resistant Folding Smartphone News oi-Vivek

If you look at Samsung's flagship smartphones, one common thing amongst those devices is the water-resistant rating. However, this feature was missing on the Galaxy Fold and the Galaxy Flip series of smartphones, as they involve a folding screen and a hinge mechanism.

It looks like Samsung has solved these issues. According to the latest leak, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 could be the first folding smartphone with an IP rating for water and dust resistance.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Is IPx8 Certified

According to a leaked promotional material, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is IPx8 certified for water and dust resistance. This certification is quite uncommon on smartphones and mainly seen on products like earbuds. A device with IPx8 certification can be submerged into the water deeper than one meter. However, the exact depth will be specified by the company.

There are a few more upgrades, at least according to leaks, which makes the Galaxy Z Flip 3 a true successor to the Galaxy Z Flip. The Galaxy z Flip 3 uses Corning Gorilla Glass Victus for protection, and there is also a 1.9-inch secondary display on the outside. However, the folding display on the inside is expected to use flexible glass, which might not be as scratch and damage resistant when compared to normal smartphones.

The display also gets s major specs bump, where the product now comes with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone also has a stereo speaker setup along with the features like flex mode, quick shot 2.0, and night mode. The phone is based on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC with 8GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB internal storage.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Expected Price

Despite the specs bump, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 is expected to be priced less than its predecessor, which makes this product even more interesting. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip currently retails for Rs. 84,999, hence, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 might cost around the same. Do note that, Samsung will also launch the Galaxy Z Fold 3, which is expected to cost a lot more than the Z Flip 3.

