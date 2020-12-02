Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G Mobile Platform Announced With Improved CPU And GPU Performance News oi-Vivek

Qualcomm has officially launched the Snapdragon 888 5G Mobile Platform, the latest flagship processor from the company that is likely to power a range of flagship Android smartphones in 2021.

The Snapdragon 888 5G is a successor to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ SoC, which was launched last quarter. Qualcomm is yet to reveal the complete specs sheet of the latest silicon, which will happen over the next few days during Snapdragon Tech Summit Digital.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G Features And Specifications

Qualcomm has skipped the number 875 and has directly launched the Snapdragon 888 5G as its next flagship chipset for Android smartphones. This processor uses the 3rd Gen Qualcomm Snapdragon X60 5G Modem-RF System with support for mmWave and sub-6 across the globe.

Besides, the 5G modem is also capable of offering 5G carrier aggregation, global multi-SIM, stand-alone, non-standalone, and Dynamic Spectrum Sharing for an improved 5G networking capabilities.

The processor also comes with the 6th Gen AI engine -- the Qualcomm Hexagon, which can offer up to 26 tera operations per second (TOPS). Similarly, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G also comes with a 2nd Gen Qualcomm Sensing Hub to perform low-powered AI tasks.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G also comes with an improved GPU with support for an updatable GPU driver. The built-in graphics processor on the chipset can offer up to 144fps gaming experience on select titles along with 3rd Gen Qualcomm Elite Gaming Feature.

As per the photography, the Snapdragon 888 5G is fitted with the new Qualcomm Spectra ISP that can process photos and videos with up to 2.7 gigapixels per second or can capture 120 images of 12MP resolution in just a second.

A range of smartphone makers has already confirmed to launch devices based on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G Mobile Solution, where Xiaomi has officially confirmed that the Mi 11 will be based on this processor.

Brands That Have Confirmed To Launch Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G SoC Powered Smartphones. It is also interesting to see that Samsung has not made the list, which indicates that Samsung might only launch Exynos powered flagship phones across the globe.

ASUS

Black Shark

Lenovo

LG

MEIZU

Motorola

Nubia

Realme

OnePlus

OPPO

Sharp

vivo

Xiaomi

ZTE

Best Mobiles in India