Oppo Smartphone With Snapdragon 870 Chip Reportedly In Development: What To Expect?

Qualcomm is set to release the new Snapdragon 870 chipset that is dubbed to be the lite version of the Snapdragon 875 processor. Even before the debut, Oppo has come forward as the first smartphone brand to use the new SD 870 chip. For now, precise details of the new Oppo smartphone are still under wraps.

The leak comes from tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo who claims that Oppo is already working on a smartphone with the unofficial Snapdragon 870 chip. For all we know, this Oppo smartphone could debut just a few days after Qualcomm officially announced the new 'lite' chip. Apart from this, there is no other information regarding the upcoming Oppo smartphone.

If this report is indeed true, then we can draft a picture of the performance of the upcoming Oppo smartphone. The new Snapdragon 870 chip is said to be an octa-core processor, where one of the core is clocked at 3.2 GHz. This means it is clocked at a higher frequency than the flagship Snapdragon 865+ processor.

Qualcomm reportedly notes that the idea behind the new Snapdragon 870 processor is to offer performance similar to that of the latest Snapdragon 875 processor. Also, the new chip claims to provide high performance but at an affordable cost. This perfectly syncs with several Oppo smartphones in mid-range and premium mid-range smartphones.

New Oppo Smartphone: What To Expect

As noted, there's not much information regarding the upcoming Oppo smartphone. But we can certainly expect it to be in the premium mid-range segment that's currently dominated by OnePlus Nord, Samsung Galaxy M series. The new Oppo smartphone could compete with the OnePlus Nord series - the latest premium mid-range in India.

Going by Oppo's smartphone design, we can also expect an enhanced camera setup, especially the selfie camera setup. To note, the latest Oppo A33 that debuted with an affordable price tag packs a triple-camera setup with a 13MP main camera at the rear and an 8MP selfie camera. We can also expect a large battery with fast charging technology.

