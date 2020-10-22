Oppo A33 With 90Hz Display, Triple-Camera Setup Launched In India: Should You Buy? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Oppo had been teasing a new smartphone for the Indian market with an affordable price tag. The new Oppo A33 has finally debuted in the Indian smartphone market and comes as the latest addition to the Oppo A series. The Oppo A33 2020 flaunts a dual-camera setup and draws power from the Snapdragon 460 chipset.

Oppo A33 Price, Offers In India

The new Oppo A33 is available in a single variant of 3GB RAM + 32GB default storage costing Rs. 11,990. There are two color variants to choose from - Moonlight Black and Mint Cream and will begin sale via Flipkart and other physical retail outlets. Additionally, buyers get a discount from Kotak Bank, RBL Bank, Bank of Baroda, and Federal Bank. Those who purchase via Paytm also get cashback offers up to Rs. 40,000.

Oppo A33 Features, Specifications

The Oppo A33 features a 6.5-inch LCD screen with a screen resolution of 720p and a 90Hz refresh rate. The punch-hole cutout houses the 8MP selfie camera. At the rear, there's a dual-camera setup comprising of a 13MP primary sensor, a 2MP macro shooter, and a 2MP depth sensor. Like all Oppo phones, the new Oppo A33 flaunts a unique design at the rear with a blend of colors.

Under the hood, the Snapdragon 460 processor powers the phone paired with 3GB RAM and 32GB default storage. Oppo has included a microSD card slot to further expand the storage up to 256GB. There is also a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. The new Oppo A series smartphone runs Android 10 with the ColorOS 7.2 on top. Other details include a dual-speaker system, a USB Type-C port, a rear fingerprint sensor, and support for Bluetooth 5.0.

Oppo A33 Launch: Should You Buy?

The Oppo A33 comes as the latest affordable smartphone that's dominated by Realme, Redmi, Poco, and other brands. For the asking price, the Oppo A33 has a couple of good features that could further up the competition with other brands. The 90Hz display, large battery, and triple-camera setup surely make the Oppo A33 a good buy that doesn't drill a hole in your pocket.

