Oppo A33 (2020) Could Be Priced At Rs. 11,990 In India

Oppo is gearing up to launch the A33 (2020) in India. The leaked poster of the handset suggests the price details and launch offers. The handset went official in Indonesia last month. The leaked poster has also mentioned some features including the Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 chipset, a 5,000 mAh battery, and a 90Hz punch-hole display.

Oppo A33 (2020) Expected Price And Launch Offers

According to the leaked poster, the handset will be available in the country at Rs. 11,990 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage option. The poster also includes some offers like 5 percent cash back on Kotak Bank, RBL Bank, Bank of Baroda, and Federal Bank transactions. As per the listing, there will also be no-cost EMI options from banks including Bajaj Finserv, Home Credit, HDB Financial Services, IDFC First Bank, HDFC Bank, and ICICI Bank.

Oppo A33 (2020) Features

We already know the features of the handset as it's already official in Indonesia. Running on ColorOS 7.2 based on Android 10, the handset flaunts a 6.5-inch HD+ (720 x 1,600 pixels) punch-hole display. The 90Hz refresh rate display will be a plus point which will help the Oppo A33 to compete against mid-range smartphones. Besides, the design of the handset is also attractive.

It comes with the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 SoC paired with 3GB RAM and 32GB onboard storage that support for additional storage expansion. The handset gets its fuel from a battery with 18W fast charging support. For optics, it offers a triple rear camera with a combination of a 13MP main lens, two 2MP depth, and macro sensors. For selfies and videos, the handset sports an 8MP front camera.

Other aspects of the phone include a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, dual stereo speakers, Bluetooth v5, USB Type-C port for connectivity. Lastly, we expect the company will share soon details regarding the official launch.

