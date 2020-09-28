Oppo A33 With 5000mAh Battery Announced; Features, Price News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Oppo has silently launched the Oppo A33 in Indonesia. The Oppo A33 offers the Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 processor, a triple rear camera setup, massive battery. The handset comes in a single 4GB RAM + 32GB storage variant with a price tag of Rp 2,299,000 which would translate to Rs. 11,300 in India.

The handset is listed on the company's official website in Moonlight Black and Mint Cream color options. The features of the latest Oppo A33 are almost similar to the Oppo A53 which was launched in India last month with the same Snapdragon 460 processor. However, there are no details regarding global availability.

Oppo A33 Features

Starting with the front design, the Oppo A33 sports a 6.5-inch TFT LCD display along with a 90Hz refresh rate. It also offers an HD+ resolution of 1,520 x 720 pixels and there is the Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection.

Running on the latest Android 10 with ColorOS 7.2 on top, the device packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W charging support. Under the hood, the handset is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 processor clubbed with up to 4GB RAM. One can also expand the 32GB onboard storage up to 256GB with the help of a microSD card.

Moving on to the optics, the Oppo A33 gets a triple rear camera setup comprising of a 13MP primary sensor with an f/2.2 aperture, a 2MP depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture, and lastly a 2MP macro sensor with f/2.4 an aperture. There is an 8MP selfie camera with an f/2.4 aperture which is placed in a punch-hole cutout, while the Oppo A53 has a 16MP selfie camera.

Other aspects of the device include Wifi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm audio jack for connectivity. Lastly, it also features a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

