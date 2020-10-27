Oppo Reno 4 Pro Vs OnePlus Nord: Almost Flagships

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Vs OnePlus Nord: Design

Design is a subjective matter, and I personally like how the Oppo Reno 4 Pro looks when compared to the OnePlus Nord. However, I liked the fact that the OnePlus Nord comes with a glass back panel, whereas the Oppo Reno 4 Pro uses a plastic back panel. Plastic is less prone to break, whereas the glass is less prone to scratches and gives a premium feel.

Considering the pricing, both phones are built extremely well. However, given the Oppo Reno 4 Pro costs over Rs. 30,000, it should have come with a glass back panel with a metal frame. Another reason to like the Oppo Reno 4 Pro over the OnePlus Nord is that the Oppo's offering has a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Vs OnePlus Nord: Display

Both smartphones come with an FHD+ resolution AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The Nord has a dual-punch hole cutout for the dual selfie camera, whereas the Reno 4 pro has a single punch hole cutout. Though they have a similar resolution and refresh rate, the display on the Reno 4 Pro looks and feels much premium, as it comes with a dual-curved finish, similar to the OnePlus 8.

Due to the higher refresh rate and touch sampling rate, both smartphones feel fluid while scrolling social media apps. Similarly, games will also run smoother on both smartphones.

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Vs OnePlus Nord: Camera

The Oppo Reno 4 Pro and the OnePlus Nord have a quad-camera set up the back. Both phones have a 48MP primary sensor with an 8MP ultra wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro lens. When it comes to depth sensor, the OnePlus Nord has a 5MP depth sensor, whereas the Oppo Reno 4 Pro has a 2MP depth sensor.

In most conditions, both phones can take photos with good details and dynamic range, and even both phones support 4K video recording at 60fps. Both phones have a 32MP selfie camera, and the OnePlus Nord has an additional 8MP ultra-wide angle selfie camera with support for 1080p video recording.

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Vs OnePlus Nord: Performance

In this department, the OnePlus Nord takes a huge lead. Unlike the Oppo Reno 4 Pro, the OnePlus Nord is not just a 5G smartphone, but it is also powered by a more powerful and power-efficient Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G, in comparison to the Snapdragon 720G on the Reno 4 Pro.

Though the difference in the performance between the two SoC is negligible, the OnePlus Nord is definitely ahead of the curve. Not just that, even though the OnePlus Nord is the most powerful of the two, it costs a lot less than the Oppo Reno 4 Pro.

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Vs OnePlus Nord: Battery

The OnePlus Nord has a slightly larger 4,115 mAh battery, in comparison to the 4,000 mAh battery on the Oppo Reno 4 Pro. Both phones can last for an entire day with regular usage. However, when it comes to charging speed, the Oppo Reno 4 Pro supports 65W fast charging, whereas the OnePlus Nord supports Warp Charge 30T 30W fast charging. Given the smaller size battery and faster-charging tech, the Oppo Reno charges much quicker when compared to the OnePlus Nord.

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Vs OnePlus Nord: Pricing

We are comparing the Oppo Reno 4 Pro with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage with the OnePlus Nord with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The Oppo Reno 4 Pro costs Rs. 34,990, whereas the OnePlus Nord costs Rs. 27,999, making the OnePlus Nord a better deal.

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Vs OnePlus Nord: Choose The One That Matches Your Style

If you are a user, who cares a lot about performance, then the OnePlus Nord looks like the better choice with a faster processor, bigger battery, and stock-like Android OS. However, in terms of design, the Oppo Reno 4 Pro is ahead of the OnePlus Nord with a curved display design, and that 65W fast charging takes it to the next level.

One might argue that the OxygenOS on the OnePlus Nord is much better than the ColorOS. However, I have been using the Oppo Find X2 with ColorOS, and it is as good as OxygenOS. However, if you are short on budget, and want an overall best phone, then go with the OnePlus Nord. I would pick the Oppo Reno 4 Pro just for that curved display and 65W fast charging over the OnePlus Nord any day.