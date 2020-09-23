Just In
- 36 min ago Lenovo K12 Note Reportedly In Works; Likely To Debut As Rebranded Moto G9 Play
-
- 1 hr ago Affordable Moto E7 Plus Debuts In India: What Are The Key Features?
- 2 hrs ago AirPods Pro Ear Tips Now Available For Rs. 700; Cheapest Product On Apple Online Store India
- 2 hrs ago Upcoming Realme 5G Smartphone Bags TENNA Certification; Key Specifications Tipped
Don't Miss
- Movies Mahesh Babu’s Dookudu Clocks 9 Years; Sreenu Vaitla Pens A Heartfelt Note On The Occasion!
- Sports IPL 2020: BalleBaazi.com ensures an immersive experience to fans this season, says CEO Saurabh Chopra
- Automobiles Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 4MATIC+ Coupe Launched In India: Prices Start At Rs 1.20 Crore
- News 82-yr-old Shaheen Bagh protestor Bilkis in TIME's 100 Most Influential list
- Finance Vodafone Idea, Airtel Crack Up To 9%: Here's Why
- Lifestyle Missing Out On Photoshoot Inspiration? Let Mahira Khan Inspire You With Her White Gown Look
- Education IIT Guwahati Convocation 2020: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Addresses Students Virtually
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Andaman and Nicobar Islands In September
Oppo 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 Real Life Charging Test: Best In Business?
Oppo recently sent us the Find X2 to review the ColorOS 11 based on Android 11 OS. The Find X2 is the flagship offering from the company, powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 5G SoC. One of the USPs of the device is the 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charging technology.
The company claims that the Find X2 can charge up to 40 percent in just 10 minutes and it can fully charge the 4,200 mAh battery in 38 minutes. Before conducting this test, I completely drained the battery. So, here is the real-life test of the 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 on the Oppo Find X2.
The Numbers
The device was in the switched-off state through this entire testing phase and the timings where noted on the secondary device. It took almost a minute to charge one percent, and from the next minute, the phone was charging at a speed of 3 percent per minute.
The company claims that the Find X2 can charge 40 percent in 10 minutes. However, in our testing, it took 13 minutes to charge 42 percent. Similarly, the device was charged to 52 percent in 16 minutes.
The average charging speed came down to 2 percent a minute from 84 percent (at 26 minutes) and from 90 percent the device was charging at 1 percent a minute. The battery of the Oppo Find X2 was fully charged in 39 minutes and 45 seconds.
Given there would be a five percent margin of error with the manual testing, the 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 does offer the advertised charging speed and is definitely the fastest charging smartphone that I have tested. The device did get slightly warm while charging like most smartphones and it was cooled down to room temperature within a few minutes.
Though this technology debuted with the flagship Oppo smartphone, you can now get a smartphone like the RealmeNarzo 20 Pro, which just costs Rs. 15,000 that offers 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 charging technology, albeit, with different branding.
If you want a smartphone with the fastest charging technology, then Oppo Find X2 is definitely one of those. Do note that, the upcoming OnePlus 8T is also speculated to come with this technology. The Oppo 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 is definitely the best in business charging solutions for smartphones.
|Time In Minutes
|Charge Percentage
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|4
|3
|9
|4
|12
|5
|16
|6
|19
|7
|22
|8
|26
|9
|29
|10
|32
|11
|35
|12
|39
|13
|42
|14
|45
|15
|49
|16
|52
|17
|55
|18
|59
|19
|62
|20
|65
|21
|68
|23
|75
|24
|78
|25
|81
|26
|84
|27
|86
|28
|88
|29
|90
|30
|91
|31
|93
|32
|94
|33
|95
|34
|96
|35
|97
|36
|98
|37
|98
|37.1
|99
|38
|99
|39
|99
|39.45
|100
-
34,990
-
27,999
-
74,999
-
47,199
-
92,999
-
54,990
-
18,877
-
19,999
-
39,999
-
17,499
-
22,999
-
7,999
-
70,324
-
10,490
-
9,999
-
10,999
-
18,990
-
64,900
-
37,484
-
47,500
-
10,240
-
35,132
-
16,999
-
12,999
-
27,100
-
69,000
-
15,990
-
19,000
-
17,990
-
12,837