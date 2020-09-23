Oppo 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 Real Life Charging Test: Best In Business? Features oi-Vivek

Oppo recently sent us the Find X2 to review the ColorOS 11 based on Android 11 OS. The Find X2 is the flagship offering from the company, powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 5G SoC. One of the USPs of the device is the 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charging technology.

The company claims that the Find X2 can charge up to 40 percent in just 10 minutes and it can fully charge the 4,200 mAh battery in 38 minutes. Before conducting this test, I completely drained the battery. So, here is the real-life test of the 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 on the Oppo Find X2.

The Numbers

The device was in the switched-off state through this entire testing phase and the timings where noted on the secondary device. It took almost a minute to charge one percent, and from the next minute, the phone was charging at a speed of 3 percent per minute.

The company claims that the Find X2 can charge 40 percent in 10 minutes. However, in our testing, it took 13 minutes to charge 42 percent. Similarly, the device was charged to 52 percent in 16 minutes.

The average charging speed came down to 2 percent a minute from 84 percent (at 26 minutes) and from 90 percent the device was charging at 1 percent a minute. The battery of the Oppo Find X2 was fully charged in 39 minutes and 45 seconds.

Given there would be a five percent margin of error with the manual testing, the 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 does offer the advertised charging speed and is definitely the fastest charging smartphone that I have tested. The device did get slightly warm while charging like most smartphones and it was cooled down to room temperature within a few minutes.

Though this technology debuted with the flagship Oppo smartphone, you can now get a smartphone like the RealmeNarzo 20 Pro, which just costs Rs. 15,000 that offers 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 charging technology, albeit, with different branding.

If you want a smartphone with the fastest charging technology, then Oppo Find X2 is definitely one of those. Do note that, the upcoming OnePlus 8T is also speculated to come with this technology. The Oppo 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 is definitely the best in business charging solutions for smartphones.

Time In Minutes Charge Percentage 0 0 1 1 2 4 3 9 4 12 5 16 6 19 7 22 8 26 9 29 10 32 11 35 12 39 13 42 14 45 15 49 16 52 17 55 18 59 19 62 20 65 21 68 23 75 24 78 25 81 26 84 27 86 28 88 29 90 30 91 31 93 32 94 33 95 34 96 35 97 36 98 37 98 37.1 99 38 99 39 99 39.45 100

Best Mobiles in India