ColorOS 11 Based On Android 11 OS Unveiled; Available For Oppo Find X2 News oi-Vivek

Google recently unveiled the latest iteration of Android -- the Android 11 OS. The software update is now available for the Pixel series of smartphones along with a few third-party flagship smartphones from brands like OPPO and Realme.

OPPO, the Android smartphone maker has now unveiled a custom skin based on Android 11 OS called ColorOS 11 and the update is already available for select Oppo smartphones, including the OPPO Find X2 and the Find X2 Pro.

Along with the core Android features, Oppo has also introduced a range of new features that will help distinguish an OPPO smartphone running on Android 11 OS from other devices. Here are some of the new features debuted along the ColorOS 11.

Customizable Dark Mode

ColorOS 11 now comes with a customizable dark mode, allowing users to tweak around how the dark mode looks. One can choose a complete dark mode, which will help to save battery and medium-dark mode will offer a pleasing color scheme, which looks much better than the complete dark mode.

OPPO Relax 2.0

If you are someone like me, who tend to use smartphone continuously, then the OPPO Relax 2.0 mode will help you to reduce your smartphone usage and this feature is now baked into the ColorOS 11.

Nearby Share

Google recently unveiled the nearby share feature, which will allow sharing content between two Android smartphones, and this tool is now natively available on ColorOS 11. This feature uses both Bluetooth and WiFi to share high-speed content between devices without any issue and it doesn't use the internet, and can be used offline.

How To Get ColorOS 11?

If you have the Oppo Find X2 or the Find X2 Pro, then you can apply for the beta version of the ColorOS 11 directly from the smartphone itself. Go to Settings > Software Update > Beta Version and fill your information to get the ColorOS 11.

Do note that, only the first 5000 applicants will be able to get the beta version, so be quick. And it will take up to 3 days to get the update post application submission.

