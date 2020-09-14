Just In
- 1 hr ago Airtel Offering 1GB Data With Only Rs. 4.15, Here's How To Get It
-
- 1 hr ago Tecno Launches Spark Power 2 Air With 6,000mAh Battery, 7-Inch Display: Should You Buy?
- 2 hrs ago OnePlus Nord Now Available For Purchase With Rs. 1,000 Instant Discount
- 3 hrs ago Realme C17 Teaser Poster Surfaces Online; Launch Set For September 21
Don't Miss
- News Bihar CM to lay foundation stone of new Patna Collectorate complex on Wednesday
- Finance Retail Inflation Eases In Aug But Stays Above RBI's Tolerance Level
- Sports IPL 2020: DP World ties up with Royal Challengers Bangalore to act as logistics partner
- Movies Ayushmann Khurrana Is Running Against Time To Build Desired Physique For Abhishek Kapoor’s Film
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Lakshadweep In September 2020
- Automobiles Ashok Leyland Bada Dost LCV Launched In India: Prices Start At Rs 7.75 Lakh
- Lifestyle Disha Patani’s Grey And Yellow Printed Dresses Will Get You In The Party Mood!
- Education HSCAP Allotment 2020: DHSE Releases HSCAP Plus One Allotment List
ColorOS 11 Based On Android 11 OS Unveiled; Available For Oppo Find X2
Google recently unveiled the latest iteration of Android -- the Android 11 OS. The software update is now available for the Pixel series of smartphones along with a few third-party flagship smartphones from brands like OPPO and Realme.
OPPO, the Android smartphone maker has now unveiled a custom skin based on Android 11 OS called ColorOS 11 and the update is already available for select Oppo smartphones, including the OPPO Find X2 and the Find X2 Pro.
Along with the core Android features, Oppo has also introduced a range of new features that will help distinguish an OPPO smartphone running on Android 11 OS from other devices. Here are some of the new features debuted along the ColorOS 11.
Customizable Dark Mode
ColorOS 11 now comes with a customizable dark mode, allowing users to tweak around how the dark mode looks. One can choose a complete dark mode, which will help to save battery and medium-dark mode will offer a pleasing color scheme, which looks much better than the complete dark mode.
OPPO Relax 2.0
If you are someone like me, who tend to use smartphone continuously, then the OPPO Relax 2.0 mode will help you to reduce your smartphone usage and this feature is now baked into the ColorOS 11.
Nearby Share
Google recently unveiled the nearby share feature, which will allow sharing content between two Android smartphones, and this tool is now natively available on ColorOS 11. This feature uses both Bluetooth and WiFi to share high-speed content between devices without any issue and it doesn't use the internet, and can be used offline.
How To Get ColorOS 11?
If you have the Oppo Find X2 or the Find X2 Pro, then you can apply for the beta version of the ColorOS 11 directly from the smartphone itself. Go to Settings > Software Update > Beta Version and fill your information to get the ColorOS 11.
Do note that, only the first 5000 applicants will be able to get the beta version, so be quick. And it will take up to 3 days to get the update post application submission.
-
34,990
-
27,999
-
74,999
-
48,450
-
92,999
-
54,990
-
18,999
-
19,999
-
39,999
-
17,499
-
23,990
-
7,999
-
73,000
-
8,980
-
9,999
-
10,999
-
19,990
-
63,798
-
36,390
-
44,999
-
19,000
-
17,990
-
12,837
-
17,999
-
70,999
-
34,492
-
14,620
-
1,02,815
-
10,999
-
36,660