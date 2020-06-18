Oppo Find X2 Review: Best Chinese Flagship Smartphone That You Cannot Buy In India

Premium Aesthetics But Pretty Hefty

The Oppo Find X2 Pro is stunning to look at and feels super premium, thanks to the combination of ceramic, metal and the curved OLED display. But at the same time, this metal and glass combination also makes the device pretty dense and bulky. The ceramic version that we have got to test weighs 217g and has a thickness of 8.8mm making it heavier and bulkier than the Mi 10 5G (208g) and the OnePlus 8 Pro (199g). The Find X2 Pro comes close to the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra which weighs 222g and is also 8.8mm thick.



Overall, you have to be very careful while using this phone with one hand if you don't prefer using your device with a case. It is a pretty big and dense handset that makes you feel its presence in hands and pockets.

No Wireless Charging But IP68 Rated

You won't find wireless charging on the Find X2 Pro. The smartphone skips on the premium feature and only offers the standard wired charging, which is a bummer considering the exorbitant price-point. The OnePlus 8 Pro at a starting price of Rs. 54,999 offers wireless charging support. Thankfully the phone scores high on the durability. It is IP68 certified making it water and dust resistant.

Excellent 6.7-inch QHD+ 120Hz Refresh Rate Display

The Oppo Find X2 Pro offers one of the best display on a smartphone in its price-point. Like the OnePlus 8 Pro, the Find X2 Pro also flaunts a massive 6.78-inch QHD+ AMOLED panel with fluid 120Hz refresh rate. It's essentially the same QHD+ panel with slightly different color calibration settings. The QHD+ display with 3168 x 1440 resolution offers an impressive pixel density of 513 PPI and a maximum screen brightness of up to 1200nits.

You can run the display at 120Hz refresh rate with QHD+ resolution, something even the latest Galaxy S20-series cannot do. What these numbers mean is that the text, videos and graphics look super crisp and you can comfortably use the Find X2 under direct sunlight as the screen gets super bright. The display has 240Hz high touch sampling rate which means it is extremely responsive. The UI navigation and scrolling webpages and Facebook/Instagram timeline is a sheer joy.

Plethora Of Color Settings And MEMC Technology

The display settings offer a plethora of customization to choose from to match your color preference. However, the layout is confusing. We liked how OnePlus has simplified the display settings to derive the best possible color output. Nevertheless, we are here to help you find the best color settings. Enable the ‘Nature Tone Display' toggle and set the color mode to Cinematic (DCI-P3) for the most realistic color output.

Additionally, you must also enable the ‘Ultra Vision Engine' for smoother video playback. It boosts the frame rates (24/30fps) to 60fps, widens the color gamut and enhances the clarity for surreal video playback experience. We found the feature quite effective on the Find X2 Pro while streaming content in Prime Videos and Netflix. The OnePlus 8 Pro also offers the same MEMC technology which is called Motion Smoothening.

Camera Hardware, Modes And Features

The Find X2 Pro boasts a versatile camera setup, which reminds us of the OnePlus 8 Pro's camera setup, minus the far-field zoom. The smartphone features a triple-lens camera setup featuring a 48M 1/1.4-inch Quad-Bayer primary sensor with an f/1.7-aperture lens. The OIS-enabled lens uses the latest Sony IMX689 sensor which can also be seen on the OnePlus 8 Pro. The primary camera is paired with a 48MP f/2.2 wide-angle lens and a 13MP f/3.0 telephoto sensor. All three lenses support PDAF and the camera can record 4K videos at 60fps. The Find X2 Pro also records HDR videos that max at 4K/30fps.

Crisp Details And Realistic Colors

The camera captures crisp pictures with true-to-eyes colors and good contrast. The new Sony sensor does a wonderful job in capturing details and keeping noise at bay. The daylight images are bright and show punchy colors. The dynamic range is good but not at par with Samsung Galaxy S20-series devices. The Find X2 Pro's camera also captures impressive bokeh with pleasing background isolation. The 16mm-equivalent wide-angle lens captures dramatic landscapes with no visible distortion and colors once again look very realistic.

Impressive Video Recording Capabilities

The Find X2 Pro also comes across as an excellent video recording device. The 1080p/60fps and 4K videos- 30/60fps show realistic colors, crisp details and well-preserved highlights and shadows. The stabilization also works very well and results in shake-free videos. The wide-angle shots also come out crisp and show plenty of details.

5x Optical, 10x Hybrid And 60x Digital Zoom

The Find X2 Pro boasts a periscope module to achieve far-field zoom. It brings 5x optical zoom, a feature you won't easily find even in the premium price category. As I have also tested the Reno 10X, I can say that the Find X2 Pro brings significant improvements in terms of overall image quality. The 5x zoom optical shots are as crisp as pictures shot in standard 1x zoom; however, the details start to lose as you move from centre to corners of the frame. The 10x hybrid zoom shots make for decent social media content with little post-processing. You can keep zooming in all the way to 60x but the image quality starts deteriorating as detailing takes a hit and noise also becomes evident.

Good Low-Light Results

Due to the larger physical primary sensor, the Find X2 Pro also captures well-lit shots in challenging light conditions. The camera sensor lets in a good amount of light to create crisp and bright pictures. The dynamic range and color vibrancy take a hit in low-light and fails to match the output delivered by the Galaxy S20-series devices. The camera app also offers a Tripod mode that can give some great low-light shots provided that you have a tripod handy to keep the phone steady.

Color OS 7.1- Refined Software Experience

If there's any custom Android skin which has made some significant improvements, visually and functionally, it has to be the Color OS. The Find X2 Pro runs on the Color OS 7.1 based on Android 10. It is smooth, offers plenty of customizations and useful features like App cloner, 3-finger Split screen, native Screen recorder, Smart sidebar to place shortcuts, Assistive ball, Game Space, etc.

Plenty Of Customizations And Useful Features

The Find X2 Pro also gets some nice additions in the form of Music Party, which syncs several phones with your device to play the same song, Soloop- a built-in feature-rich video editor and Oppo Relax, a repository of comforting nature sounds to help you meditate and relax your mind. The app has a good collection of calm music tracks to ease up your mind after a tiring day.

As far as software performance is concerned, the UI is smooth and lag-free. The Android 10 gestures work wonderfully on the Find X2 Pro and you get plenty of customization features to change the look and feel of the device. You have the choice of an iOS-styled launcher or a more Android themed home-drawer UI. Besides, the Find X2 Pro also offers a system-wide Dark Mode.

Swift Performer, Good Gaming Device

With the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 running the show along with whopping 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and massive 512GB UFS 3.0 built-in storage, the Find X2 Pro has got you covered. These are simply the best specifications you can get today in the market at this price-point. That said, the Find X2 Pro feels blazing fast and not for once showed any lags during our testing duration.

Applications load instantly and the UI navigation is buttery smooth, thanks to the 120Hz refresh rate panel and better optimized Color OS 7.1.

You can play the most popular game titles on the Find X2 Pro without worrying about any performance issues. The Adreno 650 GPU ensures smooth gameplay and vivid graphics on the massive QHD+ panel. I also did not experience any heating issues on the handset. The Find X2 Pro is an excellent handset for multitasking. The 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and the 512GB UFS 3.0 storage ensures super fast and lag-free user experience all day round.

Crazy Fast Face Unlock And Fingerprint Scanner

The Find X2 Pro features an in-screen fingerprint scanner and a software-driven face unlock. Both are extremely fast and unlock the device in a blink of an eye. The under-the-screen biometric scanner is by far the fastest I have used till date. It even seems faster than the OnePlus 8 Pro's in-screen scanner.

Good Battery Life

The Oppo Find X2 pro might not have the biggest battery in its respective price-point but it still manages to last as long as devices powered by 4,500 mAh battery cells. The Find X2 Pro uses a 4,260mAh battery cell which is divided into two parts for faster concurrent charging. The phone managed to last a day on one full-charge with display set to run at 120Hz at 1080p, which is going to be the go-to settings for most of your usage. You can bump the resolution to QHD+ (3168 x 1440) which reduces the battery life to 14 to 16 hours a day.

Recharges From 0% to 100% In Less Than 40 Minutes

While the display is one of the highlight features of the Find X2 Pro, it is not very exclusive in this price segment as the OnePlus 8 Pro also flaunts the same OLED panel. What comes as an exclusive feature is the insane fast-charging speeds that o device in this price-segment can match. The Find X2 Pro ships with a 65W bundled fast-charger in the box that recharges the modest 4,260 mAh battery cell from zero to 100% in less than 40 Min.

I was surprised to see that the battery indicator showing 100% in just 37 minutes from absolute zero. It comes super handy if you are always in a hurry and want a quick refill for your handset. However, it does warm the device at the back panel. Oppo mentions that the Super VOOC 2.0 fast-charging technology is safe to use and will not cause any damage to the battery cell. Only a long term review can give better insights into the effect on the battery life of the device.

Verdict

Oppo has been offering good smartphones in the budget and mid-range price segment and it's doing pretty good. However, the premium price-segment is a different game altogether. It's largely dominated by the likes of Apple and Samsung.

These brands have managed to create trust in the consumers' mindset, which cannot be developed with two or three product launches. It's a tough nut to crack and is the major reason that new players succumb to older brands despite bringing solid devices like the Find X2 Pro and the Mi 10 5G. Xiaomi is a good case study.

On that note, the Find X2 Pro is simply one of the best flagship smartphones we have tested in 2020. It's sad to find out that the company might never launch the handset in the Indian market. Thankfully, you have the option to purchase the Find X2, which offers the same design, same curved QHD+ OLED display, power-packed performance, a different but capable camera setup, crazy fast 65W fast-charging and smooth software experience. It is priced at Rs. 64,990 (12GB RAM + 256GB ROM).

If you don't want to spend a fortune on an Oppo device, the OnePlus 8 Pro is a great option and it will save you a good Rs. 10,000 if you decide to purchase the base variant which is priced at Rs. 54,999. It delivers great overall performance that justifies its price-point. Some other flagship devices that you can consider are the OnePlus 8, Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and the Xiaomi Mi 10 5G.