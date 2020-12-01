Realme Smartphone With Qualcomm 888 Chipset Teased; New Flagship In Offing? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Qualcomm is gearing up for the annual Snapdragon Summit, which will bring in the new set of flagship processors for smartphones. The new Qualcomm chipset is believed to be the successor to the Snapdragon 865 processor. Now even before the event can kickstart, Realme has teased a new smartphone that would be powered by the new mobile chipset.

Qualcomm Chipset: What To Expect

Before we dive into the details of the new Realme smartphone, let's take a look at what Qualcomm might announce. For one, reports suggest the upcoming chipset will feature a 5nm architecture. This would up the competition against Apple, which rolled out the 5nm A14 Bionic chipset. Presently, several OEMs use the Snapdragon 800 series for their flagship smartphones, including the OnePlus 8T.

The premium Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset will be getting a successor, believed to be called Snapdragon 875. However, several industry insiders have hinted that it won't be called SD 875. instead, teasers have pointed out that the upcoming chipset will be called Snapdragon 888. This will be confirmed shortly at the Qualcomm event.

The upcoming Qualcomm event, which has also gone virtual this year, will have several speakers. The list includes executives from Sony, OnePlus, and Xiaomi. Sony and OnePlus will reportedly talk about mobile gaming. A Xiaomi executive is expected to give us a product update, which is believed to be the new Mi 11. And now, Realme seems to have joined the list of speakers.

Qualcomm 8_ _ — Madhav Sheth (@MadhavSheth1) December 1, 2020

Realme Smartphone Teased

Apparently, Realme's Qi Chase and Madhav Sheth are set to talk about a new smartphone that will draw power from the new Qualcomm chipset. A cryptic social media post simply showed: '8--'. Naturally, social media went up in a frenzy discussing the new Realme smartphone with the new chipset.

Since the new Snapdragon chipset will be available for flagship smartphones, we can expect to see teasers for the new Realme X series. That said, the company is also reportedly working on the Realme Ace smartphone series. From the looks of it, the Snapdragon 888 chipset could arrive on either of these smartphones.

Best Mobiles in India