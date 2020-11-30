Realme Ace Tipped To Launch With 125W UltraDart Charging Tech, SD 875 Chipset News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Realme might be working on a new smartphone series. Reports point that Realme Ace is already in progress and could feature the Snapdragon875 chipset, making it a flagship device. Also, a tipster noted that the upcoming Realme Ace smartphone could include superfast charging support, something that the company has been working on for a while now.

Realme Ace New Series Expected

If you've heard of the Ace series - it's probably because of the Oppo Ace flagship series. Earlier this year, the Oppo Ace2 smartphone hit the market. While the Oppo Ace3 was expected to debut next year, the parent company BBK Electronics that also owns Realme has made a couple of changes. It appears that the Ace series will be handed over to Realme.

That said, the tipster hasn't given away much information regarding the new Realme Ace smartphone. So far, the tipster's report highlights the Snapdragon 875 chipset, a sleek design with a thin frame, and the support for superfast charging technology.

Realme Ace With UltraDart Charging Tech

Speaking of superfast charging tech, presently Realme smartphones offer 65W fast charging support. A few months back, Realme announced 125W UltraDart fast charging technology for upcoming flagship smartphones. The company claims that the upcoming charging technology can fuel a 4,000 mAh battery up to 33 percent in just 3 minutes.

The Realme X50 5G and the Realme X50 Pro 5G smartphones that were launched earlier this year feature 65W fast charging support, the highest among Realme smartphones. If the company is indeed rolling out the Realme Ace, we might see the 125W UltraDart charging tech. That said, the next-gen Realme X60 5G and the Realme X60 Pro 5G are also expected. It remains to see which of the smartphones will get this premium feature.

Realme Ace Smartphone: What To Expect

For now, it's too early to get any accurate information about the Realme Ace smartphone. Realme is gearing up for several smartphone launches that could take place in December or early next year. For one, two Realme smartphones with model numbers RMX3061 and RMX3063 have been spotted at several certification sites, suggesting an imminent launch. The upcoming Realme Ace could join the list.

