Just In
- 16 min ago Happy Thanksgiving Day 2020: How To download And Send Thanksgiving Day WhatsApp Stickers
-
- 26 min ago Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz Answers November 27, 2020: Play And Win Exciting Prizes
- 52 min ago Nokia 9.3 PureView Launch Likely Postponed To H1 2021
- 1 hr ago Amazon Quiz Answers For November 27: Play And Win Rs. 20,000 Amazon Pay Balance
Don't Miss
- Finance Gas Distribution Stocks Gain On Notification Of Simplified Gas Tariffs
- News Another neighbour keeps raising border disputes like Pak: Rajnath
- Automobiles MG Installs 60kW EV Fast Charger In Agra: Available For Public Use
- Movies Shaheer Sheikh & Ruchikaa Are Married; Actor Says I've Found A Partner With Whom I Get To Be Myself
- Sports India vs Australia | Protesters invade Sydney ground with placards against Adani project Down Under
- Lifestyle Janhvi Kapoor Sets Festive Goals In Her Floral Lehenga And You Would Love To Steal It From Her!
- Travel Romantic Places for Couples To Visit In India This Holiday Season
- Education CSEET Result 2020: ICSI Releases CS Executive Entrance Test CSEET November 2020 Result
New Realme Smartphone Appears On FCC Listing, Battery Details Revealed
Realme is gearing up to launch a couple of new smartphones for the premium devices category. Two Realme smartphones with model numbers RMX3061 and RMX3063 were spotted at several certification listings. Now, the Realme smartphone with the model number RMX3063 has appeared at the FCC listing in the US. The FCC certification has revealed several key details of the Realme smartphone.
New Realme Smartphone At FCC
The FCC certification for the new Realme smartphone has given away the battery information. The Realme smartphone with the model number RMX3063 comes with a BLP729 model battery, which was also spotted on the Realme 5i. The mentioned battery capacity on the listing is 4,990 mAh. However, like the Realme 5i, the company might market it as a 5,000 mAh battery for the upcoming smartphone.
Apart from the battery details, there's not much revealed about the new Realme smartphone, including the charging or fast charging capabilities. That said, the listing also revealed that the new Realme phone will feature support for Bluetooth 4.2 and Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n. Since there's no 5G support, this could be a budget device.
New Realme Smartphone: What We Know So Far
This isn't the first time we're spotting the Realme smartphone with the model number RMX3063. Previously, Realme smartphones with the model numbers RMX3061 and RMX3063 appeared on ECC and Indonesia certification sites like TKDN. This has given us an idea of what to expect from the upcoming Realme smartphones.
For one, the rear design of the RMX3063 Realme smartphone features a triple-camera setup in a square-shaped module. The design could be similar to other budget devices from the company like the Realme Narzo 20 and so on. For now, there are a lot of details missing. For one, we don't know the name of the upcoming smartphones.
Since the two smartphones have appeared at several listings and certifications, the launch could be expected soon. Reports suggest the Realme smartphones RMX3061 and RMX3063 could hit the market early next year. While these are expected to be budget smartphones, the successors to the flagship Realme X50 5G series is also expected early next year.
-
24,896
-
34,990
-
23,999
-
64,999
-
44,990
-
86,999
-
19,999
-
54,990
-
42,999
-
39,999
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
49,999
-
7,999
-
8,980
-
17,091
-
10,999
-
34,999
-
38,999
-
14,575
-
17,940
-
13,200
-
27,470
-
11,499
-
51,860
-
2,900
-
29,000
-
2,23,535
-
6,960