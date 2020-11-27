New Realme Smartphone Appears On FCC Listing, Battery Details Revealed News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Realme is gearing up to launch a couple of new smartphones for the premium devices category. Two Realme smartphones with model numbers RMX3061 and RMX3063 were spotted at several certification listings. Now, the Realme smartphone with the model number RMX3063 has appeared at the FCC listing in the US. The FCC certification has revealed several key details of the Realme smartphone.

New Realme Smartphone At FCC

The FCC certification for the new Realme smartphone has given away the battery information. The Realme smartphone with the model number RMX3063 comes with a BLP729 model battery, which was also spotted on the Realme 5i. The mentioned battery capacity on the listing is 4,990 mAh. However, like the Realme 5i, the company might market it as a 5,000 mAh battery for the upcoming smartphone.

Apart from the battery details, there's not much revealed about the new Realme smartphone, including the charging or fast charging capabilities. That said, the listing also revealed that the new Realme phone will feature support for Bluetooth 4.2 and Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n. Since there's no 5G support, this could be a budget device.

New Realme Smartphone: What We Know So Far

This isn't the first time we're spotting the Realme smartphone with the model number RMX3063. Previously, Realme smartphones with the model numbers RMX3061 and RMX3063 appeared on ECC and Indonesia certification sites like TKDN. This has given us an idea of what to expect from the upcoming Realme smartphones.

For one, the rear design of the RMX3063 Realme smartphone features a triple-camera setup in a square-shaped module. The design could be similar to other budget devices from the company like the Realme Narzo 20 and so on. For now, there are a lot of details missing. For one, we don't know the name of the upcoming smartphones.

Since the two smartphones have appeared at several listings and certifications, the launch could be expected soon. Reports suggest the Realme smartphones RMX3061 and RMX3063 could hit the market early next year. While these are expected to be budget smartphones, the successors to the flagship Realme X50 5G series is also expected early next year.

