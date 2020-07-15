Realme Confirms 125W Dart Charge Technology Launch On July 16: A New Benchmark In Charging Speeds? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Realme has established itself as a household name ever since its arrival back in 2018. The company is also expanding its scope beyond smartphones and has also forayed in the smart TV and audio segment. Off late, we have been coming across reports suggesting Realme's fast-charging technology in the making. Now, the company itself has confirmed some details on the same.

When Will Realme's New Fast Charging Technology Announced?

Realme India's CEO, Madhav Sheth, confirmed the arrival of new Dart charging technology via the official handle on Twitter. The tweet does not specify how much charging speeds the new technology will offer. However, it does confirm a July 16 launch date.

Remember which brand launched India's #FastestChargingFlagship in 2019 & brought India's 1st 65W charging phone in 2020?

We have more to offer now.

Being pioneers of charging technology, we're about to usher in a new era of Dart!



RT & reply with #DartCharge⚡

See you on 16 July! pic.twitter.com/Jlmv01xyGz — Madhav (@MadhavSheth1) July 14, 2020

Some reports suggest that the company could bring 125W Ultra Dart fast charging technology. As of now, the company hasn't revealed which smartphone will be the first to get the support for this new fast charging. But, the company could launch a premium smartphone with this feature in India by the end of this year. Some details could be revealed during its launch on July 16.

The company is also said to be working on a 6,000 mAh battery smartphone. Not much is known about the mystery handset but will be the first Realme smartphone to boast such a massive battery unit. We don't know if this device will be backed by the upcoming 125W Ultra Dart charging technology.

It is worth mentioning that Oppo is also gearing up for its version of a fast charging technology which is also said to be of 125W. It seems that both the Chinese brand are preparing to rival up against Xiaomi which is also planning to bring its fast charging with 100W charging speeds.

Quick charging has become an essential feature in smartphones nowadays. The manufacturers are focusing on delivering high charging speed so that a user doesn't have to keep his/her phone plugged into a socket.

Besides, Realme was the first brand to launch a 65W fast charging solution with the Realme X50 Pro. And with the latest announcement, it suggests that the company wants to be first in the race of bringing the fastest charging technology first in town.

Best Mobiles in India