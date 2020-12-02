Realme Race To Be Powered By Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G SoC News oi-Vivek

Realme has officially confirmed that the company is working on a brand-new flagship smartphone based on the recently launched Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G SoC. The tentative name of the upcoming Realme's flagship is Realme Race, which is expected to launch in early 2021.

The Realme Race will be one of the first smartphones in the world based on the Snapdragon 888 5G SoC and is expected to compete against the likes of the Mi 11, which is also speculated to launch in early 2021. Coming back to the Realme Race, the possible specs sheet of the phone has been leaked ahead of the official announcement.

Realme Race Specifications

The Realme Race comes with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G octa-core processor. The top-of-the-line variant will offer 12GB RAM (possible LPDDR5) with UFS3.1 based storage of up to 256GB. Just like the previous 5G smartphone from Realme, the Realme Race might not support storage expansion.

Out-of-the-box, the Realme Race will ship with Android 11 OS with custom Realme UI 2.0 skin on top. The 2nd Gen custom skin from Realme is likely to be similar to the ColorOS 11, which is already available for a range of Oppo smartphones.

When it comes to optics, the Realme Race is likely to go with the flow by including a quad-camera setup at the back, possibly with a 64/108MP primary camera with support for up to 8K video recording. The smartphone is speculated to come with a high-resolution, high-refresh-rate display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection.

As the Realme Race is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G SoC, the phone is likely to offer features like 5G support, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and NFC. Considering all these features, the Realme Race is likely to cost a bit more than the previous flagship smartphone from the brand, and India will be one of the first countries to get this device.

